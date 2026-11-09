Wizards vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 9

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons picked up a tough loss at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, and they’re right back at it on Monday with the Washington Wizards coming to town.

Washington is on a three-game skid, and it may not have star forward Anthony Davis (questionable) for Monday’s matchup.

That would be huge for the Pistons, as All-Star center Jalen Duren (hamstring) is set to miss a couple more weeks after going down early on in the 2026-27 season. The Pistons have the No. 2 defense in the NBA, but their offense has been up and down this year with Cunningham struggling to get anything going on Sunday.

Still, oddsmakers have the Pistons set as double-digit favorites against this Washington team that is now No. 21 in the league in net rating. Trae Young, AJ Dybantsa and Co. would love to pull off an upset, but can they compete with a Pistons team that won 60 games in the 2025-26 campaign?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s showdown.

Wizards vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +10.5 (-108)

Pistons -10.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Wizards: +376

Pistons: -490

Total

217.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Wizards vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 9

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBCSN

Wizards record: 4-6

Pistons record: 6-3

Wizards vs. Pistons Injury Report

Wizards Injury Report

Anthony Davis – questionable

Reece Beekman – out

Justin Champagnie – out

Tristan Vukcevic – out

Jamir Watkins – out

Pistons Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Wizards vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Ausar Thompson OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-108)

Ausar Thompson is averaging nearly nine boards per game this season, and he’s one of my favorite prop targets on Monday night:

The Detroit Pistons remain without starting center Jalen Duren (hamstring), which has forced the team to send more guys to the glass in the 2026-27 season.

One of those guys is athletic forward Ausar Thompson, who is averaging 8.9 boards on 13.0 rebound chances per game. Thompson has at least eight boards in five of his eight games in the 2026-27 season, and he should have a big game against a Washington team that may be without Anthony Davis (questionable) on Monday.

The Wizards are 27th in the NBA in rebound percentage and 29th in opponent rebounds per game through the first three weeks.

I love this matchup for Thompson, who gobbled up 11 boards in a loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

Wizards vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

Bettors are going to want to wait and see if Cunningham is playing in this game, as Detroit could look to rest players on the second night of a back-to-back. Still, I like the Pistons to win and cover if they do with the recent form we’ve seen from Washington.

The Wizards allowed 120, 139 and 114 points in their last three losses, getting blown out 114-75 by Oklahoma City in their last game. The Wizards are not only 21st in the league in net rating, but they’re now under .500 against the spread as an underdog.

The Pistons are 5-2 against the spread when favored – even after Sunday’s loss to the Lakers – and they should be able to slow down a Washington offense that is 23rd in offensive rating and potentially down its best player in Davis.

If Davis sits, the Wizards lack the firepower to score against some of the elite defense, as showcased by their 75-point showing against OKC without him.

I lean with the Pistons in a bounce-back spot at home on Monday.

Pick: Pistons -10.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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