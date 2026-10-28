World Series Odds: Rays Make Major Jump After Game 4 Win; Brewers Favored to Close Series Out in Game 5

There won't be a sweep in the 2026 World Series.

The Tampa Bay Rays kept their season alive for at least one more day in Game 4, winning on a walk-off hit by Ben Williamson in the bottom of the 12th inning on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the 12, but a two-run rally kept the Rays' World Series hopes alive before a quick turnaround in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay has yet to announce a starter for Game 5, but it'll face Brewers ace and NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski. The Rays are set as +124 underdogs at home with their season on the line, but their odds to win the series made a major jump after the Game 4 win.

Before Game 4, Milwaukee was -5000 to win this series while Tampa Bay was +1500. Since no team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the World Series, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the Brewers will win their first title in franchise history. Still, their odds dipped to -1400 after the Game 4 loss.

2026 World Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Rays: +850

Milwaukee Brewers: -1400

The Brewers still have an implied probability of over 93 percent to win this series, and they enter Game 5 in a great spot with their ace on the mound.

However, Tampa Bay has only lost two games at home in the postseason and was 29 games over .500 at Tropicana Field during the regular season. After a wild win in extra innings in Game 4, do the Rays still have a little magic left?

If Tampa Bay is able to win on Wednesday, it'll force a Game 6 on Friday night in Milwaukee. The Rays are looking to become the second MLB ever to erase a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series. The 2004 Boston Red Sox completed the feat against the New York Yankees in the ALCS, but no other team has done so since.

Bettors should expect all hands on deck from the Rays' pitching staff on Wednesday, especially since the bullpen will get an off day on Thursday if Tampa is able to force a Game 6.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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