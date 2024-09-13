Xavier Worthy Offensive Rookie of the Year Stock Surging After Hollywood Brown Injury Update
Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy made a big splash in his first NFL game, scoring two touchdowns on just three touches, and his Offensive Rookie of the Year stock just got even better.
After seeing his odds skyrocket following his Week 1 showing against the Baltimore Ravens, moving all the way to +1200 at DraftKings Sportsbook, Worthy's odds made another move after the Chiefs reportedly put Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
Brown missed Week 1 due to the ailment, and now he'll miss at least four weeks -- and potentially much more -- after needing surgery on his shoulder.
That means Worthy's role as the speedster and deep threat in the Kansas City offense is here to stay. Since the Chiefs' Week 1 game against Baltimore, Worthy has now moved to +850 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, behind only Caleb Williams (+165), Jayden Daniels (+300) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (+800).
Harrison Jr. is the only non-quarterback ahead of Worthy, and he made just one catch for four yards in Week 1. Worthy, on the other hand, had a 21-yard touchdown run, two catches for 47 yards and a receiving score against Baltimore.
The Chiefs likely will expand Worthy's role as the season goes on, but now there is no threat of him losing snaps to Brown until he comes off of injured reserve.
If you're not sold on one of the quarterbacks at the top of the odds, Worthy may end up being a steal at his current price.
