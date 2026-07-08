Yankees vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 8

The Tampa Bay Rays ended a three-game skid with a 6-4 win over the New York Yankees last night. New York is now 2-10 in its last dozen games.

It should be a great pitching matchup in Tampa Bay with Gerrit Cole set to face off against Shane McClanahan in the third game of this four-game series.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Rays on Wednesday, July 8.

Yankees vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+176)

Rays +1.5 (-216)

Moneyline

Yankees -101

Rays -120

Total

7.0 (Over -117/Under –103)

Yankees vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (3-3, 4.01 ERA)

Rays: Shane McClanahan (7-5, 3.05 ERA)

Gerrit Cole hasn’t been his usual self this season. He’s allowed 11 ER in 14.2 innings over his last three starts, but he did throw six shutout innings against the Rays back on May 22.

Shane McClanahan is looking to build off a great start in Kansas City. He threw six shutout innings, allowing just three hits with no walks in a 4-0 win for the Rays last time out. This will be his first start against the Yankees since 2023.

Yankees vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): AmazonPV, RAYS

Yankees record: 50-41

Rays record: 53-36

Yankees vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Gerrit Cole UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-139)

Gerrit Cole has well over a strikeout per inning in his career, but the Yankees ace only has 41 punchouts through 42.2 innings this season. He hasn’t been going deep into games, either, so getting to six strikeouts tonight will be tough.

It’ll be especially tough given how rarely the Rays strike out. Tampa Bay has the lowest strikeout rate in the league at just 19.1%, including 18.2% in the last 30 days.

Yankees vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

This would normally be a pitching matchup that screams UNDER, but I can’t trust Cole right now.

Instead, I’ll go back to the Rays for the third straight game. Cam Schlittler handed Tampa Bay a loss on Monday night, but the Rays bounced back nicely last night.

The Rays have enjoyed their return to Tropicana Field, going 32-13 at home this season. I’ll take Tampa Bay as a short favorite tonight.

Pick: Rays -120

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