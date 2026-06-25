Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 25

The best rivalry in Major League Baseball begins a new chapter on Thursday night, as the New York Yankees head to Fenway Park to play the Boston Red Sox.

This is the third series between these teams in the 2026 season, though they’ve been in very different spots when it comes to their long-term outlook. New York has the best record in the American League and the best run differential (plus-113) while Boston is in last place in the AL East and is on the fast track to miss the playoffs in 2026.

Oddsmakers have the Yankees set as road favorites on Thursday, as they’ll turn to rising star Cam Schlittler (1.71 ERA) against Boston’s young left-hander Connelly Early (3.64 ERA).

Boston has already lost to Schlittler twice this season, and the Yankees star has been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball in 2026. Can he lead his team to a win in this series opener?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this AL East battle on June 25.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+111)

Red Sox +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline

Yankees: -151

Red Sox: +125

Total

7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

New York: Cam Schlittler (8-3, 1.71 ERA)

Boston: Connelly Early (6-5, 3.64 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 25

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, YES, NESN

Yankees record: 48-31

Red Sox record: 32-46

Yankees vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+557)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why Bellinger is undervalued against Boston:

Yankees star Cody Bellinger may be undervalued against the Red Sox in Thursday’s series opener.

Bellinger hasn’t hit a ton of home runs this season (11), but he’s been solid against both lefties and righties, posting an OPS over .800 against both. Against southpaws – like Boston’s Connelly Early – Bellinger has four home runs and is hitting .280 this season.

Early has a solid 3.64 ERA, but he’s allowed 14 home runs in 15 starts, including five in four outings so far in June.

Bellinger should be priced north of 4/1 since he only has 11 homers this season, but a +557 number for the Yankees star seems a little high. I’ll take a shot on him to go deep, as he has homered twice in his last 12 games.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

Boston has been a much worse team at home this season (12-25) than it has been on the road (20-21), and I can’t get behind the Sox with Schlittler on the mound.

The Yankees right-hander has pitched 13.2 innings against the Sox this season, allowing three runs (two earned) while leading New York to two wins. Schlittler ranks in the 92nd percentile in expected ERA, and the Yankees are 12-4 in his 16 starts.

Meanwhile, Boston is 6-9 in Early’s 15 starts in 2026, and the young lefty clocks in with an expected ERA in the 37th percentile and a barrel percentage in the 15th percentile. He allowed three runs in a 4-0 loss to New York back in April.

The Yankees are by far the best team in the American League right now (they have a plus-113 run differential), and they’re 10 games over .500 on the road. I’m not going to overthink this matchup with Schlittler making a real Cy Young case in 2026.

Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-151 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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