Yankees vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 24

The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers wrap up a three-game set on Wednesday evening after splitting the first two games of this matchup.

New York – the No. 1 team in the AL East – is set as an underdog on Wednesday with youngster Ryan Weathers (4.13 ERA) on the mound against two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal (3.02 ERA).

This is just Skubal’s third start back after he missed time with an elbow injury, and he’s made just nine starts so far this season overall. Detroit is 5-4 in those outings despite being well under .500 in the 2026 season.

After a one-run win by New York on Tuesday, can it win this series against one of the best pitchers in baseball?

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on June 24.

Yankees vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees +1.5 (-181)

Tigers -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Yankees: +123

Tigers: -148

Total

7.5 (Over +101/Under -122)

Yankees vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

New York: Ryan Weathers (2-5, 4.13 ERA)

Detroit: Tarik Skubal (3-3, 3.02 ERA)

Yankees vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, Tigers.TV

Yankees record: 47-31

Tigers record: 34-45

Yankees vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Tarik Skubal UNDER 18.5 Outs Recorded (-154)

Skubal has made two starts since returning from an elbow injury, tossing 4.2 innings against Cleveland and 5.2 innings against the Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers held him to 80 pitches in his first start back, but he did throw 94 pitches in his last outing. Still, this is a tough matchup against a New York team that is No. 2 in the league in OPS against lefties and No. 2 in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+).

Skubal has cleared six innings (18.5 outs) in just three of his nine outings in 2026, so I wouldn’t be shocked if he falls short against the Yanks, especially since he’s coming off an injury.

Yankees vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

In today’s MLB Best Bets column for SI Betting, I broke down why New York is a solid bet to cover – even against Skubal:

For just the fifth time this season the Yankees are set as underdogs in a game.

The AL East-leading Yanks are slight road dogs against the Tigers and reigning Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, who is making his third start since coming off the injured list after dealing with an elbow injury.

Skubal has allowed 12 hits and six runs in two starts since coming off the IL, yet oddsmakers are still pricing him as one of the best pitchers in baseball – and they should. I think that has opened up some value when it comes to the Yankees’ price, especially since Detroit is just 13-29 on the run line as a favorite this season and 11 games under .500 overall.

Skubal is the better starter in this matchup – the Yankees have lefty Ryan Weathers (4.13 ERA) on the mound – but these offenses have fared much differently against left-handed pitching in 2026.

New York is No. 2 in the league in wRC+ overall, and it’s second in OPS and fourth in batting average against southpaws. Meanwhile, the Tigers are 17th in OPS and 26th in batting average against lefties and 20th overall in wRC+.

I can’t get behind Detroit at this price, especially since it has covered the run line just 31.0 percent of the time when favored.

Pick: Yankees +1.5 (-181 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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