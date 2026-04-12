Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: 2x Winnings for Sunday's MLB, NBA, NHL and Masters Final Round Action

New bettors can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to unlock an exciting welcome offer for Sunday's packed sports schedule. The promotion delivers 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing a qualifying $1 wager on MLB, NBA, NHL or Masters final round betting markets. Sports fans can explore this welcome bonus alongside other sportsbook promos available for April 12's action-packed day.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Sunday's sports betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW provides new users with 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing their first qualifying wager of at least $1. Each boost token doubles the winnings on wagers up to $25, making it perfect for betting on Sunday's MLB games, NBA playoff positioning battles, NHL postseason races, or the Masters final round at Augusta National. The promotion requires new accountholders to register with the promo code and place their first real money wager within 30 days of account creation.

For example, if you place a $20 wager on Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters at +200 odds using a profit boost token and he wins, you would receive $80 in winnings instead of the standard $40. If your bet loses, you only lose your original $20 stake. The same principle applies to MLB, NBA, or NHL wagers throughout the day.

Several restrictions apply to qualifying wagers:

• Wagers using profit boost tokens do not qualify.

• Reward Credits cannot be used for the qualifying wager.

• Bonus bets or other bonus funds are excluded.

• Super Boosts and Round Robin wagers do not qualify.

• Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter are ineligible.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the Caesars promo code for Sunday's games

Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus and start betting on Sunday's MLB, NBA, NHL, and Masters action:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or website. Complete the registration process by providing personal information including date of birth, email address, and residential address. Make a minimum $10 initial deposit to fund your new account. Place a qualifying wager of at least $1 on any eligible sports market for Sunday's games. Receive 10 100% profit boost tokens regardless of your first wager's outcome.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by checking the Promotions tab within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. The sportsbook frequently features enhanced odds on popular betting markets during major sporting events like Sunday's Masters final round and playoff-implications games across MLB, NBA, and NHL action.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.