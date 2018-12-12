San Diego State sophomore forward Jalen McDaniels has been sued in a Washington civil court for allegedly filming a sexual act with a female in 2016, then sharing it with friends via social media, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Per the Union-Tribune, McDaniels and the female were both senior students at Federal Way High School (Wash.) when the incident occurred.

A civil suit was reportedly filed Wednesday at King County Superior Court by attorney Joan Mell. She reportedly will file an additional invasion of privacy suit next week involving a different woman.

SDSU issued a statement following the filing of the first suit declaring that McDaniels would remain enrolled in the school and play for the Aztecs' basketball team. The Union-Tribune reports that the athletic department determined the decision while in consultation with high-ranking university officials.

“San Diego State University and SDSU Athletics take all allegations of misconduct seriously,” the statement said. “An investigation completed by local municipal authorities in Washington state … resulted in no charges. At this time, there will be no change in the individual’s status at the university. The university will continue to monitor the situation.”

McDaniels is currently the Aztecs' leading rebounder (7.8 rpg) and second-leading scorer (14.9 ppg).