Report: SDSU's Jalen McDaniels Sued for Allegedly Filming, Sharing Sex Video

 McDaniels is currently the Aztecs' second-leading scorer, averaging 14.9 points per game.

By Kaelen Jones
December 12, 2018

San Diego State sophomore forward Jalen McDaniels has been sued in a Washington civil court for allegedly filming a sexual act with a female in 2016, then sharing it with friends via social media, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Per the Union-Tribune, McDaniels and the female were both senior students at Federal Way High School (Wash.) when the incident occurred.

A civil suit was reportedly filed Wednesday at King County Superior Court by attorney Joan Mell. She reportedly will file an additional invasion of privacy suit next week involving a different woman.

SDSU issued a statement following the filing of the first suit declaring that McDaniels would remain enrolled in the school and play for the Aztecs' basketball team. The Union-Tribune reports that the athletic department determined the decision while in consultation with high-ranking university officials.

“San Diego State University and SDSU Athletics take all allegations of misconduct seriously,” the statement said. “An investigation completed by local municipal authorities in Washington state … resulted in no charges. At this time, there will be no change in the individual’s status at the university. The university will continue to monitor the situation.”

McDaniels is currently the Aztecs' leading rebounder (7.8 rpg) and second-leading scorer (14.9 ppg).

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)