UCLA Coaching Rumors: Bruins Continue Search After Rick Barnes Stays With Tennessee

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as UCLA searches for its next head basketball coach.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 09, 2019

UCLA will continue its long search for a new head coach after top candidate Rick Barnes decided to remain with Tennessee despite a lucrative offer from the Bruins. Barnes finalized his decision on Monday after the Volunteers reportedly countered with a new offer.

The Bruins fired former head coach Steve Alford on Dec. 31 after six years, and the Bruins finished the season 17–16 under interim coach Murry Bartow.

Barnes is the latest candidate to turn down UCLA. Virginia's Tony Bennett, who won the NCAA national championship with the Cavaliers on Monday, turned down the job.

The school then made an offer to Kentucky's John Calipari, who used the offer to get a lifetime deal in Lexington. Last week, a deal with TCU coach Jamie Dixon fell through after UCLA didn't want to pay the $8 million buyout to get Dixon out of his contract.

Here are all the latest rumors and news related to the search.

• Rick Barnes will remain Tennessee's head coach despite UCLA coming to him with an offer that would have paid $5 million per year, reports ESPN's Chris Low. University athletic director Phillip Fulmer released a statement Monday confirming the news. (Official/Chris Low, ESPN)

• Since the Rick Barnes deal fell through, UCLA will go back to eyeing Cincinnati's Mick Cronin. (Seth Davis, CBS Sports)

      Modal message