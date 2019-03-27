The college basketball season is winding down and the 2019 NBA draft is getting closer.

You can stay locked in with how the draft is on track to shape up by keeping up with Jeremy Woo's latest Mock Draft and Big Board.

In addition to keeping up with where players are projected to go, you can also stay informed about which players have declared for the draft and whether or not they have signed an agent and would be eligible to return to college next season.

Declared without hiring an agent

Tyus Battle—Syracuse, G

Derrik Smits—Valparaiso, C

Jimmy Whitt—SMU, G

After discussing with my coaches and family I have decided to enter my name into the NBA draft. I’m excited to see where this process takes me and want to say thank you to the fans for the love and support throughout this year #PonyUp — Jim Bucks (@JimmyWhitt33) March 18, 2019

Declared with intent to hire an agent

Kris Wilkes—UCLA, G

Nothing but love and good memories at UCLA. Thank you! #GoBruins 🐻💙💛 pic.twitter.com/CZGHdWPzTb — Kris Air Wilkes (@kadw31) March 27, 2019

Bol Bol—Oregon, C

Daniel Gafford—Arkansas, F

Darius Garland—Vanderbilt, G

Dewan Hernandez—Miami, F

Amir Hinton—Shaw University, G

Amir Hinton is hoping to become the first Division II player to be drafted since 2005 and is currently projected 49th in the ESPN Top 100. pic.twitter.com/7KXs51V5V0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 7, 2019

Isaiah Reese—Canisius, G

Canisius’ official release and head coach Reggie Witherspoon’s statement regarding Isaiah Reese’s decision to turn pro.#Griffs pic.twitter.com/rnKQDOCjlV — Canisius Basketball (@Griffs_MBB) March 20, 2019

Jalen McDaniels—San Diego State, F