Tracking All the College Underclassmen Who Have Declared for the NBA Draft

Stay up to date with which college basketball players have declared for the 2019 NBA draft.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 27, 2019

The college basketball season is winding down and the 2019 NBA draft is getting closer.

You can stay locked in with how the draft is on track to shape up by keeping up with Jeremy Woo's latest Mock Draft and Big Board.

In addition to keeping up with where players are projected to go, you can also stay informed about which players have declared for the draft and whether or not they have signed an agent and would be eligible to return to college next season.

Declared without hiring an agent

Tyus Battle—Syracuse, G

Derrik Smits—Valparaiso, C

Jimmy Whitt—SMU, G

Declared with intent to hire an agent

Kris Wilkes—UCLA, G

Bol Bol—Oregon, C

Daniel Gafford—Arkansas, F

Darius Garland—Vanderbilt, G

Dewan Hernandez—Miami, F

Amir Hinton—Shaw University, G

Isaiah Reese—Canisius, G

Jalen McDaniels—San Diego State, F

