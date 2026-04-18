UConn Looks to Duke to Find Its Alex Karaban Replacement in Transfer Portal

UConn earned a commitment from Duke transfer wing Nik Khamenia on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Khamenia, a rising sophomore, played in 38 games for the Blue Devils last season—which included five starts. In 19.8 minutes per game, Khamenia averaged 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds on 44.4% shooting from the floor overall and a 34% mark from three.

There is certainly plenty of potential for UConn to untap with Khamenia with added playing time. The sophomore was a five-star recruit in the class of 2025, and was ranked as the No. 19 recruit nationally in the 247Sports composite.

The Studio City, Calif. native will have three years of eligibility remaining.

The Huskies are losing Alex Karaban to graduation, and Khamenia seems like a natural fit to replace him

Alex Karaban leaves UConn as one of the winningest players in program history, with two national titles under his belt. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

UConn coach Dan Hurley has referred to forward Alex Karaban as one of the best players in program history. It’s high praise for a basketball school as storied as UConn, but at the very least, Karaban is one of the most accomplished. He was a key piece to two national title teams for the Huskies, and made three trips to the Final Four in his four seasons at UConn, which included three national championship game appearances.

Karaban also departs as the record holder for games played (151), starts (150) three-pointers made (292) and minutes played (4,909). Karaban played all 40 minutes in the national championship loss to Michigan earlier this month in his final collegiate game.

In 151 career games with the Huskies, Karaban averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 46.8% shooting from the floor. He was a remarkably efficient player offensively, and a sound defender that will be difficult to replace.

At 6' 8", the incoming Khamenia has the same body type and scoring potential as Karaban. In fact, given Khamenia’s high school track record, his offensive potential could be even higher than that of the veteran Karaban.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not Khamenia will actually emerge as a suitable replacement for Karaban. The potential is there, but winners like Karaban aren’t grown on trees. Khamenia has big shoes to fill, but Hurley certainly believes that he can get the most out of the former Duke product.

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