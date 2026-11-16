Forde-Yard Dash: College Football’s QB Success Stories Range From Unbelievable to Undeniable

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football (boxing gloves sold separately for Louisville and North Carolina). First Quarter: Win Games, Not the News Conference.

Second Quarter: QB Success Stories We Never Saw Coming

Part of the allure of this sport is the wellspring of improbable heroes who always pop up and help their teams have special seasons. They come in all shapes and sizes, but quarterbacks are the most noticeable subgroup. They’re not only the most important and visible position, but only one can play at a time—which puts some talented players on the bench or on the move via the transfer portal, looking for a chance.

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At least five strong College Football Playoff contenders are doing it with QBs who began the season on the bench or were cast aside at previous stops. The Dash list:

Ty Dieffenbach (11), UCLA

Status to start the season: Third string behind the Iamaleava brothers, Nico and Madden, as a transfer from FCS program Cal Poly. Dieffenbach began his career at Pittsburgh and did not see any game action in two years, then didn’t play in the Bruins’ first four games—a run of 29 straight FBS games without getting off the sideline.

What changed: Nico Iamaleava was injured against Oregon. Bob Chesney and offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy made the call to insert Dieffenbach over Madden Iamaleava.

Since then: UCLA has remained undefeated, with a greater reliance on the passing game with Dieffenbach in the lineup. He threw for a career-high 303 yards at Minnesota, breaking open a close game with consecutive 75-yard touchdown bombs to Aidan Mizell (a late-blooming success story himself, with 326 receiving yards in the last two games). Dieffenbach threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns in the rain Friday night against Illinois, coming back from an injury that knocked him out for about a quarter. The UCLA crowd greeted his return like he was Willis Reed, a fairly amazing development since none of the fans knew who he was in September.

Dieffenbach is prone to the occasional forehead-slapping turnover, but he’s elevated the UCLA passing game to its highest level of the season.

Thomas Castellanos (12), Texas Tech

Status to start the season: Backup to Will Hammond who arrived in late August after being granted a temporary restraining order for additional eligibility in a Kentucky court ruling. Hammond, of course, was only the starter due to gambling scandal that ended Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility. Castellanos had previously started at both Boston College and Florida State. He played sparingly through the first seven games of the season, used primarily as a dual-threat option in the red zone or short-yardage situations.

What changed: After the Red Raiders were surprisingly hammered at Cincinnati on Oct. 24, head coach Joey McGuire and OC Mack Leftwich made the move to bench Hammond and start Castellanos.

Since then: Tech is 3–0 and averaging 46.3 points per game, with Castellanos accounting for 1,026 yards of total offense and 12 touchdowns. The Red Raiders have run the ball 64% of the time since the lineup change, with Castellanos accounting for 53 carries in that span.

Grant Wilson (13), Indiana

Status to start the season: Backup to TCU transfer Josh Hoover. In his seventh year of eligibility after starting his career at FCS program Fordham and then playing at Old Dominion, Wilson hadn’t started a game, or played in one with the outcome in doubt, since September 2024.

What changed: Trying to play through a shoulder injury, Hoover was ineffective. His play deteriorated as the season wore on and the Indiana offense bogged down. Curt Cignetti benched Hoover for the second half against Minnesota on Oct. 31.

Since then: Wilson threw a 33-yard pass to Charlie Becker in the final seconds of regulation against the Gophers to set up an epic, 60-yard field goal by Paddy McAteer to force overtime. Once there, Wilson hit Becker for the winning touchdown. His first start in more than two years came Saturday against USC, and Wilson responded by throwing for 305 yards and two touchdowns. That included completions of 42, 47 and 65 yards to three different receivers. The 9–1 Hoosiers’ stretch drive for a third straight CFP bid appears to be in Wilson’s hands the rest of the way.

George MacIntyre (14), Tennessee

Status to start the season: Backup to freshman five-star recruit Faizon Brandon. Last year as a freshman, MacIntyre saw mop-up action in two blowout victories.

What changed: With Brandon struggling at the onset of SEC play, head coach Josh Heupel inserted MacIntyre into the lineup late in the first half of the Volunteers’ fifth game of the season, against Auburn.

Since then: MacIntyre led Tennessee to three second-half touchdowns in that game and has been the starter ever since. He hasn’t lit the SEC on fire to date, but he’s been able to reliably operate the offense on a team centered around defense and the running game. The Vols have been turnover-free the past two games, while Brandon has come off the bench to throw a touchdown in each of those wins. (Tennessee will be further challenged offensively against LSU on Saturday after losing leading receiver Mike Matthews to injury and second-leading rusher Daune Morris to a broken leg suffered in a car accident.)

Gio Lopez (15), Wake Forest

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Status to start the season: Lopez was named the Demon Deacons starter in late August, following a struggle of a season at North Carolina in 2025. Bill Belichick’s first starting QB in college was 16th in the ACC in passing yards per game and 14th in pass efficiency, as the Tar Heels went 4–8. Carolina looked elsewhere for a ’26 starter and landed on Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr.

What changed: Lopez was reunited at Wake with the offensive coordinator from his breakout season at South Alabama in 2024, Rob Ezell.

Since then: Lopez has been better than ever in leading Wake Forest to a 9–1 record. He’s thrown for 19 touchdowns and just one interception, in the third game of the season, and his efficiency rating of 168.92 ranks seventh nationally. His 8.07 yards per play of total offense is also No. 7 in the nation. Wake is averaging 43.9 points per game, on pace to break the school record.

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez looks to throw the ball against SMU. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And Five QB Success Stories We Did Expect

They were either proven commodities or big-time recruits. They’ve come through for playoff contenders.

Devon Dampier (16), Utah

After consecutive stellar seasons with offensive coordinator Jason Beck at New Mexico in 2024 and Utah in ’25, the only unknown was whether Dampier would thrive under a new OC. That question has been answered emphatically, with Dampier a rising Heisman Trophy candidate. He’s been every bit as dynamic in Kevin McGiven’s offense as he had been previously, producing 284 yards running and passing per game and accounting for 32 touchdowns.

The last of those TDs is the biggest to date: a 70-yarder to Creed Whittemore with less than three minutes remaining while trailing at Arizona on Saturday night. Dampier fired a bullet over the middle to Whittemore, who then outran the secondary to keep Utah undefeated. Dampier has ramped up his running as needed, with 339 yards and six touchdowns in three games against ranked opponents (Houston, BYU and Arizona).

CJ Carr (17), Notre Dame

If the Fighting Irish were going to compete for a national title after losing two first-round NFL draft pick running backs, Carr was going to be the offensive key. He’s stepped up his production and could challenge Notre Dame single-season school records for completion percentage (currently at 67.9%) and lowest interception percentage (just two in 290 attempts). Carr was at his best in the biggest Irish game of the season, throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr scrambles with the ball under pressure from Miami defensive line Damon Wilson II. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darian Mensah (18), Miami

The reported highest-paid player in the transfer portal at $6.5 million has given great return on investment, leading the Hurricanes to a 9–1 record and leading the nation in pass efficiency. Even without superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney the last two games, Mensah has produced 651 passing yards and four touchdowns. He led a stirring comeback at Notre Dame that came up just short, due to a late pass breakup in (or out of) the end zone.

Keelon Russell (19), Alabama

Five-star recruit played a little as a freshman last year and was ready to step into a starring role this year. Russell has had some turnover issues—five fumbles lost, six interceptions—but his live arm and quick feet have stressed out defenses. Since an ugly outing at Tennessee, he’s thrown nine touchdowns in the last three games and has the Crimson Tide on the cusp of a playoff bid.

Arch Manning (20), Texas

He’s been the ultimate mixed-bag quarterback, with a performance variance that ranges from awful to exhilarating—and sometimes he runs that spectrum from play to play. The circus of a game at LSU on Saturday night was a microcosm of Arch’s college career: three interceptions; some bad coverage reads; some pre-snap blind spots … and enough big-time plays to win the game.

If you want to say Manning lost the Oklahoma game late, fine. But you should also say that he won the LSU game with a final drive that included three third-down conversions (two running, one passing) and a do-or-die dime to Raleek Brown on a swing route for the winning TD with three seconds left. It was reminiscent of his chips-down performance against Ohio State in September, completing a pair of huge fourth-down passes and leading three fourth-quarter touchdown drives.

Arch does not resemble the next great NFL Manning, but right now he doesn’t have to be. Texas is 8–2 and strongly in the playoff mix with him at QB. Beat two inferior rivals to finish the regular season and the Longhorns are in.

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