Why Michigan football's trip to Italy is another genius move from Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh is planning another European excursion for the Michigan Wolverines, he confirmed Tuesday at Big Ten media days.

After taking his team to Rome in late April this year, Harbaugh is setting up another trip at the same time next year to Paris and Normandy. The players voted last month to go to London, Paris and Normandy but London is not on the final itinerary.

Harbaugh’s Roman expedition cost in excess of $800,000 (between $5,000 and $6,000 per person), but an anonymous donor—who did not cap their donation—footed the bill. Athletic director Warde Manuel said the school has other donors to pay for next year’s trip.

In Rome, Harbaugh sang opera and had a photo op with the pope. Who knows what he has up his sleeve for France.