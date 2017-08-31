College Football

Indiana, Ohio State to Wear 'Houston Strong' Decals on Helmets

Athletes and Teams Working to Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims
When Ohio State and Indiana face off Thursday night to open their seasons, both teams we will be wearing "Houston Strong" decals on their helmets to show support for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The two teams have 12 players between them from Texas between them, including four from the Houston area.

• J.J Watt's Hurricane Relief Fundraiser Hits $10 Million and Counting

Indiana will also be donating "boxes of clothing, shoes and other items to the greater Houston area."

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m EST.

