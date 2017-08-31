When Ohio State and Indiana face off Thursday night to open their seasons, both teams we will be wearing "Houston Strong" decals on their helmets to show support for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Tonight we're raising Hurricane Harvey relief awareness & support with #HoustonStrong helmet decals



Stay strong Houston 💪 pic.twitter.com/R1hpZtQWd8 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 31, 2017

The two teams have 12 players between them from Texas between them, including four from the Houston area.

Indiana will also be donating "boxes of clothing, shoes and other items to the greater Houston area."

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m EST.