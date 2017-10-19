Michigan State Running Back LJ Scott Faces Seventh Charge for Driver's License Violation

Michigan State running back LJ Scott was arrested for driving with a suspended license and has been arrested on similar charges six other times.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 19, 2017

Michigan State running back LJ Scott was arrested for driving with a suspended license Wednesday, according to Christopher Haxel of the Lansing State Journal.

According to the Journal, this is the seventh time Scott has been arrested on similar charges, dating back to 2016.

In March 2016 the junior running back was charged with driving without a license, and in April 2016 he was charged with driving without a valid license, according to the Journal.

In February 2016, July 2016, March 2017 and July 2017 Scott was arrested for driving with a suspended license. However all four of these charges were dropped or dismissed in exchange for Scott pleading guilty or no contest to lesser charges, according to the Journal.

D-III Player Cut Due to Anthem Protest Passes on Reinstatement

He also paid around $1,300 in fines, according to the Journal.

Scott, a junior from Ohio, has rushed for 2,101 yards during his time with the Spartans. This season he has gone for 408 yards in five games, including a career-high 194 yards against Minnesota last week, helping to push the Spartans record to 5-1.

This week, No. 18 Michigan State hosts Indiana.

