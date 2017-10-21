How to Watch Michigan vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Here's how to watch Penn State vs. Michigan on Oct. 21.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 21, 2017

Penn State welcomes Michigan to Happy Valley Saturday in a contest between a pair of top 20 teams. 

The No. 2 Nittany Lions are playing their first of three straight games against top 20 opponents. This is also the only one of those games they will be playing at home. Led by Heisman candidate Saquon Barkley, the 6-0 Nittany Lions are fresh off a bye week and trying to get their first win over the Wolverines since 2013. Barkley leads the nation with 217 all-purpose yards per game thanks to 649 yards on the ground, 395 yards through receiving and 258 yards off kickoff returns.

At 5-1, the No. 19 Wolverines have the second stingiest defense in the Big Ten, with only Penn State allowing fewer points this season. With a 2-1 conference record, Michigan will need some help if it wants to win the Big Ten East, but with a victory over Penn State, the Wolverines would hold an advantage over one of their main competitors for the coveted spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Last season, Michigan defeated Penn State 49-10 in the most lopsided game the teams have ever played against each other.

How to Watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

Next Three Games

Penn State: at No. 6 Ohio State (10/28), at No. 18 Michigan State (11/4), vs. Rutgers (11/11)

Michigan: vs. Rutgers (10/28), vs. Minnesota (11/4), at Maryland (11/11)

