How to Watch Michigan State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Michigan State vs. Northwestern on Oct. 28.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 28, 2017

Michigan State heads to Evanston, Ill. to play Northwestern Saturday.

Ranked No. 16 in the nation, the Spartans are riding a four-game winning streak since Big Ten play started to move their record to 6-1. Michigan State has allowed 10 points or less in three of those wins, including a 14-10 victory over then-No. 7 Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Running back LJ Scott is leading a running attack that has 1,242 yards and five different rushers with more than 100 yards this season.

Northwestern is on a two-game winning streak after wins over Maryland and Iowa pulled them up to 4-3 after losses against Wisconsin and Penn State had the team sitting below .500. The Wildcats' backfield combo of running back Justin Jackson and quarterback Clayton Thorson have carried the offense this season, but they will have a test Saturday against a Michigan State defense that is allowing just 168 pass yards and 93.6 rush yards per game.

Last season, the Wildcats won a shootout over the Spartans 54-40.

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games

Michigan State: vs. No. 2 Penn State (11/4), at No. 6 Ohio State (11/11), vs. Maryland (11/18)

Northwestern: at Nebraska (11/4), vs. Purdue (11/11), vs. Minnesota (11/18)

