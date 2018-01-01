Offense was the story of the Rose Bowl for the first three quarters but it was Oklahoma’s defense that came through with a big play in the clutch to break a 38–38 tie.

With under seven minutes to play, Georgia running back Sony Michel took a handoff and was stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Sophomore linebacker Caleb Kelly forced Michel to fumble and the ball was scooped up by senior cornerback Steven Parker, who dashed 46 yards to the end zone to put the Sooners on top.

Oklahoma's defense comes up HUGE. Steven Parker scoops and scores the fumble to put the Sooners up 45-38!!! pic.twitter.com/cNJUv4pT66 — Oklahoma DieHards (@OUDieHards) January 2, 2018

The play was reviewed to check that Parker did not step on the sideline and the touchdown was upheld.