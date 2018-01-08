How to Watch CFP National Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the CFP National Championship between Alabama and Georgia on Monday, Jan.  8.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 08, 2018

The College Football Playoff National Championship will take place Monday, Jan. 8, between Georgia and Alabama.

The two SEC foes will meet up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the same site of the SEC Championship Game, which Georgia won over Auburn on Dec. 2.

The Bulldogs come into the game after a double-overtime victory over Oklahoma in the first ever Rose Bowl that went to overtime. Running backs Sony Michel and Nick Chubb carried Georgia in the 54-48 win, accounting for six of the team's seven touchdowns. Michel was particularly spectacular, rushing for 181 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner, on 11 carries. He also had four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

The Crimson Tide earned their bid to the National Championship thanks to a 24-6 win over defending champion Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. It was the fourth time this season the Alabama defense did not allow a touchdown. Clemson was held to 188 total yards of offense and had two turnovers in the game, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

The two teams have not met since 2015 when Alabama picked up a 38-10 victory over Georgia.

How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 8

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

