The College Football Playoff National Championship will take place Monday, Jan. 8, between Georgia and Alabama.

The two SEC foes will meet up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the same site of the SEC Championship Game, which Georgia won over Auburn on Dec. 2.

The Bulldogs come into the game after a double-overtime victory over Oklahoma in the first ever Rose Bowl that went to overtime. Running backs Sony Michel and Nick Chubb carried Georgia in the 54-48 win, accounting for six of the team's seven touchdowns. Michel was particularly spectacular, rushing for 181 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner, on 11 carries. He also had four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

The Crimson Tide earned their bid to the National Championship thanks to a 24-6 win over defending champion Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. It was the fourth time this season the Alabama defense did not allow a touchdown. Clemson was held to 188 total yards of offense and had two turnovers in the game, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

The two teams have not met since 2015 when Alabama picked up a 38-10 victory over Georgia.

How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 8

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN