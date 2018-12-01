Conference championship weekend is back and better than ever, with ESPN's College GameDay broadcasting live from the SEC title game in Atlanta where No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 4 Georgia in a rematch of last year's national championship game.

The Crimson Tide didn't appear in last year's SEC championship after falling to Auburn in their final regular season game of 2017. The Tigers went on to face the Bulldogs, who took the title with a commanding 28–7 win.

Georgia advanced to the College Football Playoffs where they met Alabama in the championship. The Bulldogs led the Crimson Tide at halftime before this year's Heisman frontrunner Tua Tagovailoa led Alabama to an overtime comeback win, 26–23.

The storied rivals will meet once again for the 2018 SEC Championship on Saturday afternoon. Playoff chances are on the line for both teams, and fans showed up for GameDay prepared for the high-stakes conference clash.

Check out all the best signs from Saturday morning:

The truth hurts sometimes ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/UI2xTEv7B0 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 1, 2018

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.