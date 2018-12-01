Ohio State and Northwestern have been playing each other in football since 1913, when they were members of the Western conference.

The Buckeyes won the first matchup between the schools 58–0. Ohio State went on to win the next four games in the series with three more shutouts, brining its record against Northwestern to 5–0 with a combined score of 182–3 in those meeting.

The Wildcats' first win in the series came in 1927, 10 years after a 40–0 defeat in the fifth ever meeting between the programs. Northwestern won this sixth game between the schools 1913, and then lost the next season 10–0.

Following that fifth shutout to the Buckeyes, the Wildcats ripped off three straight wins against Ohio State from 1929-1931, which is still the most consecutive wins Northwestern has had in the series.

The Buckeyes lead the all-time series 61-14-1, and are currently on a six-game winning streak against the Wildcats dating back to 2005. The lone tie in the series came in a scoreless contest in 1938.

The longest winning streak for either team in the series came from 1972 through 2003 when Ohio State ripped off 24 consecutive wins against Northwestern. The 1971 matchup was the last time Northwestern won at Ohio State. Northwestern upset Ohio State in 2004 in Evanston, Ill.

The teams last met in 2016, when the Buckeyes prevailed 24–20 at home.