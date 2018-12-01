When Was the Last Time Texas Won the Big 12?

After finishing 7–2 in conference contests for 2018, Texas will travel to AT&T Stadium for the Big 12 championship game on Saturday, Dec. 1. The clash will mark the first time the Longhorns will face longtime rival Oklahoma for the conference title.

Texas has won the Big 12 title three times in six appearances since joining the conference in 1996. Their first conference championship came that same year. The Longhorns also won the title in 2005, en route to the team's most recent national title, and in 2009. Texas has won 32 total conference championships, 26 outright and six shared, spanning three conference affiliations.

The Longhorns will meet the Sooners for the second time this season at the 2018 Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 1 in Arlington, Texas. Texas won the Red River Showdown in early October, 48-45 and handed Oklahoma its lone loss this season.

The Sooners have played in 10 championship games in the Big 12 and have taken home eight wins including last year's conference title.

Kickoff for 2018's Red River rematch is set for noon ET.