Arch Manning's Mom Not Thrilled About Texas QB's Touchdown Taunt vs. Sam Houston
Texas and quarterback Arch Manning dominated over Sam Houston on Saturday, winning 55-0 thanks to Manning's stellar performance.
The quarterback, who has struggled thus far into the season, easily had his best game of the year by completing 18 of 21 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for two touchdowns. One of those rushing touchdowns had Manning pretty hyped up in the end zone as he appeared to taunt a Sam Houston defender during his celebration. While he wasn't penalized for the moment, he admitted it was "a little immature" of him to do that.
Manning's mom wasn't too happy about his actions, either.
"Felt good to get back in the end zone, probably a little much there. My mom was pretty mad about that," Manning said in his post-game interview. "A little immature, but I think it was some built up frustration from these past few weeks."
Just last week at home, Longhorns fans booed Manning after a really rough outing vs. UTEP. He admitted after that game that he knew he needed to improve as he was better than he was performing on the field. Last week's game surely added to the "frustration" Manning was referencing.
Before this week's game, Manning had completed just 47 of 85 passes for 579 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. This week was the spark he needed to ignite his offensive game.