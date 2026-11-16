Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football, where no-chill Curt Cignetti rises again. First Quarter: Win Games, Not the News Conference. Second Quarter: QB Success Stories We Never Saw Coming.

Third Quarter: Measuring Happiness

It’s mid-November. Just a couple of weeks remaining in the regular season. It’s time for honest reflection—how has your team’s season gone? Think back to August and what was realistically expected. Think of the high points and low points. What does the ledger say?

Most people don’t want to do the emotional math on that, so The Dash did it for you. What follows is a 10-item scale that measures season satisfaction for everyone in the Power 4 conferences. (Some key elements haven’t yet played out, so this may need to be updated come December, if time allows and the spirit moves.)

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Add 10 points if your team is undefeated (21)

ACC: None

Big 12: Utah

Big Ten: UCLA

SEC: None

Add eight points if your team is still semi-realistically in the conference and/or College Football Playoff race (22)

ACC: Miami, Wake Forest, Louisville

Big 12: Utah, Texas Tech, BYU

Big Ten: UCLA, Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State, Iowa

SEC: Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas

Add five points if your team is meeting or exceeding preseason expectations* (23)

ACC: Miami, Wake Forest, Duke, Florida State, Stanford, Syracuse, Boston College

Big 12: Utah, Houston, Baylor, Arizona, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Kansas, Colorado

Big Ten: UCLA, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern, Nebraska, Maryland, Purdue

SEC: Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina, Auburn, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi State

(*Preseason expectations defined by Phil Steele preview magazine conference rankings.)

Add five points if your team has secured a winning season (24)

ACC: Miami, Wake Forest, Louisville, SMU, Duke

Big 12: Utah, Texas Tech, BYU, Houston, Arizona

Big Ten: UCLA, Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State, Iowa, USC

SEC: Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky

Add two points if your team has beaten a rival (25)

ACC: Miami, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh

Big 12: Utah, TCU, Kansas State

Big Ten: Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan State

SEC: Tennessee, Missouri, Auburn, Oklahoma, Mississippi

Add another point if your team’s main rival is having a worse season than you are (26)

ACC: Miami, Wake Forest, SMU, Duke, Stanford

Big 12: Utah, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Kansas

Big Ten: UCLA, Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

SEC: Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina, Missouri

Add two points if your team is undefeated at home (27)

ACC: Miami

Big 12: Utah, Texas Tech, BYU, Houston

Big Ten: UCLA, Wisconsin

SEC: None

Add two points if your team pulled off a certifiable miracle victory (28)

ACC: None

Big 12: Arizona

Big Ten: Michigan, Indiana

SEC: Vanderbilt

Subtract two points if your team has already fired staff (29)

ACC: Florida State, North Carolina State, Georgia Tech

Big 12: Baylor

Big Ten: Oregon, Ohio State, Illinois, Nebraska, Maryland, Purdue, Minnesota

SEC: Oklahoma, Mississippi State

Subtract a point for every game in your team’s longest losing streak (30)

ACC: Miami one, Wake Forest one, Louisville two, SMU one, Duke two, Clemson one, Pitt three, Florida State three, Stanford two, Virginia Tech two, Virginia three, Syracuse two, North Carolina two, Boston College three, NC State two, Cal four, Georgia Tech four

Big 12: Texas Tech one, BYU one, Houston one, Baylor two, Arizona one, Arizona State one, Oklahoma State one, UCF two, Iowa State two, TCU two, Kansas two, West Virginia three, Cincinnati three, Colorado five, Kansas State four

Big Ten: Indiana one, Oregon one, Ohio State two, Iowa one, Wisconsin one, USC one, Illinois two, Penn State four, Minnesota three, Northwestern three, Washington three, Nebraska four, Maryland six, Michigan two, Purdue four, Michigan State six, Rutgers four

SEC: Georgia one, Alabama two, Texas two, Tennessee one, Kentucky two, Florida two, Ole Miss two, South Carolina three, Auburn two, LSU two, Missouri two, Arkansas two, Mississippi State six, Texas A&M three, Vanderbilt five

Totals

ACC

Miami 22

Wake Forest 21

Louisville 11

Duke 9

SMU 5

Stanford 4

Syracuse 3

Boston College 2

North Carolina 0

Florida State 0

Pitt -1

Clemson -1

Virginia Tech -2

Virginia -3

North Carolina State -4

Cal -4

Georgia Tech -6

Big 12

Utah 33

Texas Tech 14

BYU 14

Arizona 12

Houston 11

Oklahoma State 5

Arizona State 4

Kansas 4

Iowa State 3

Baylor 1

Colorado 0

TCU 0

Kansas State -2

UCF -2

West Virginia -3

Cincinnati -3

Big Ten

UCLA 31

Indiana 20

Iowa 20

Oregon 11

Ohio State 10

Wisconsin 7

USC 4

Illinois 2

Minnesota 2

Northwestern 2

Michigan 0

Purdue -1

Nebraska -1

Washington -3

Penn State -4

Rutgers -4

SEC

Tennessee 20

Georgia 18

Texas 17

Alabama 17

Kentucky 8

Missouri 6

Auburn 5

Florida 4

South Carolina 3

Arkansas 3

Mississippi 1

Oklahoma 0

LSU -2

Vanderbilt -3

Texas A&M -3

There are seven big winners thus far: Utah, UCLA, Miami, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Indiana and Iowa. If your team is at or below zero, condolences. It’s been a rough year.

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