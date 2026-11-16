Forde-Yard Dash: The Happiness Index for All 68 Power 4 Teams
Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football, where no-chill Curt Cignetti rises again. First Quarter: Win Games, Not the News Conference. Second Quarter: QB Success Stories We Never Saw Coming.
Third Quarter: Measuring Happiness
It’s mid-November. Just a couple of weeks remaining in the regular season. It’s time for honest reflection—how has your team’s season gone? Think back to August and what was realistically expected. Think of the high points and low points. What does the ledger say?
Most people don’t want to do the emotional math on that, so The Dash did it for you. What follows is a 10-item scale that measures season satisfaction for everyone in the Power 4 conferences. (Some key elements haven’t yet played out, so this may need to be updated come December, if time allows and the spirit moves.)
MORE COLLEGE FOOTBALL FROM SI: Podcast | Forums | Newsletter | Bracket Challenge
Add 10 points if your team is undefeated (21)
ACC: None
Big 12: Utah
Big Ten: UCLA
SEC: None
Add eight points if your team is still semi-realistically in the conference and/or College Football Playoff race (22)
ACC: Miami, Wake Forest, Louisville
Big 12: Utah, Texas Tech, BYU
Big Ten: UCLA, Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State, Iowa
SEC: Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas
Add five points if your team is meeting or exceeding preseason expectations* (23)
ACC: Miami, Wake Forest, Duke, Florida State, Stanford, Syracuse, Boston College
Big 12: Utah, Houston, Baylor, Arizona, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Kansas, Colorado
Big Ten: UCLA, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern, Nebraska, Maryland, Purdue
SEC: Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina, Auburn, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi State
(*Preseason expectations defined by Phil Steele preview magazine conference rankings.)
Add five points if your team has secured a winning season (24)
ACC: Miami, Wake Forest, Louisville, SMU, Duke
Big 12: Utah, Texas Tech, BYU, Houston, Arizona
Big Ten: UCLA, Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State, Iowa, USC
SEC: Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky
Add two points if your team has beaten a rival (25)
ACC: Miami, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh
Big 12: Utah, TCU, Kansas State
Big Ten: Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan State
SEC: Tennessee, Missouri, Auburn, Oklahoma, Mississippi
Add another point if your team’s main rival is having a worse season than you are (26)
ACC: Miami, Wake Forest, SMU, Duke, Stanford
Big 12: Utah, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Kansas
Big Ten: UCLA, Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois
SEC: Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina, Missouri
Add two points if your team is undefeated at home (27)
ACC: Miami
Big 12: Utah, Texas Tech, BYU, Houston
Big Ten: UCLA, Wisconsin
SEC: None
Add two points if your team pulled off a certifiable miracle victory (28)
ACC: None
Big 12: Arizona
Big Ten: Michigan, Indiana
SEC: Vanderbilt
Subtract two points if your team has already fired staff (29)
ACC: Florida State, North Carolina State, Georgia Tech
Big 12: Baylor
Big Ten: Oregon, Ohio State, Illinois, Nebraska, Maryland, Purdue, Minnesota
SEC: Oklahoma, Mississippi State
Subtract a point for every game in your team’s longest losing streak (30)
ACC: Miami one, Wake Forest one, Louisville two, SMU one, Duke two, Clemson one, Pitt three, Florida State three, Stanford two, Virginia Tech two, Virginia three, Syracuse two, North Carolina two, Boston College three, NC State two, Cal four, Georgia Tech four
Big 12: Texas Tech one, BYU one, Houston one, Baylor two, Arizona one, Arizona State one, Oklahoma State one, UCF two, Iowa State two, TCU two, Kansas two, West Virginia three, Cincinnati three, Colorado five, Kansas State four
Big Ten: Indiana one, Oregon one, Ohio State two, Iowa one, Wisconsin one, USC one, Illinois two, Penn State four, Minnesota three, Northwestern three, Washington three, Nebraska four, Maryland six, Michigan two, Purdue four, Michigan State six, Rutgers four
SEC: Georgia one, Alabama two, Texas two, Tennessee one, Kentucky two, Florida two, Ole Miss two, South Carolina three, Auburn two, LSU two, Missouri two, Arkansas two, Mississippi State six, Texas A&M three, Vanderbilt five
Totals
ACC
- Miami 22
- Wake Forest 21
- Louisville 11
- Duke 9
- SMU 5
- Stanford 4
- Syracuse 3
- Boston College 2
- North Carolina 0
- Florida State 0
- Pitt -1
- Clemson -1
- Virginia Tech -2
- Virginia -3
- North Carolina State -4
- Cal -4
- Georgia Tech -6
Big 12
- Utah 33
- Texas Tech 14
- BYU 14
- Arizona 12
- Houston 11
- Oklahoma State 5
- Arizona State 4
- Kansas 4
- Iowa State 3
- Baylor 1
- Colorado 0
- TCU 0
- Kansas State -2
- UCF -2
- West Virginia -3
- Cincinnati -3
Big Ten
- UCLA 31
- Indiana 20
- Iowa 20
- Oregon 11
- Ohio State 10
- Wisconsin 7
- USC 4
- Illinois 2
- Minnesota 2
- Northwestern 2
- Michigan 0
- Purdue -1
- Nebraska -1
- Washington -3
- Penn State -4
- Rutgers -4
SEC
- Tennessee 20
- Georgia 18
- Texas 17
- Alabama 17
- Kentucky 8
- Missouri 6
- Auburn 5
- Florida 4
- South Carolina 3
- Arkansas 3
- Mississippi 1
- Oklahoma 0
- LSU -2
- Vanderbilt -3
- Texas A&M -3
There are seven big winners thus far: Utah, UCLA, Miami, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Indiana and Iowa. If your team is at or below zero, condolences. It’s been a rough year.
PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.
Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the Others Receiving Votes podcast for SI and is a regular contributor to the Tony Kornheiser Show podcast. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.Follow ByPatForde