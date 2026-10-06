Forde-Yard Dash: Six Games That Will Tell Us What College Football Contenders Are Real

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football, where Will Stein’s 4–1 record is the best start by a Kentucky coach in 80 years—since a guy named Bear Bryant also went 4–1. First Quarter: Save-Your-Job Saturday? Second Quarter: The Seven Habits of Highly Effective Teams. Third Quarter: New Coordinator Wellness Check.

Fourth Quarter: Questions Will Be Answered

This is a weekend of pith and moment, after which a clearer picture of what’s real and what’s fake will emerge. Strap in and prepare for a Dash breakdown of what may be revealed:

Alabama-Georgia (31)

Where: Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Tuscaloosa, Ala. When: 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

7:30 p.m. ET Saturday Line: Alabama by 1.5

The question: Is Kalen DeBoer really ready to be the next Bama boss of the SEC?

It is hereby acknowledged that beating the Bulldogs in each of the past two regular seasons didn’t have much staying power. Georgia wound up winning the SEC title both years, including a beatdown of the Tide in the rematch last season that should have sent Bama into a bowl game instead of the College Football Playoff.

But this Alabama team looks different. Better at quarterback, explosive at receiver and making plays on defense. The Tide has shaken off the slow-start annoyance of the early season the last two games, jumping on South Carolina and Mississippi State quickly. Their scoring (49.6 points per game) surpasses even the 2020 offensive juggernaut through five games (48.4).

However, Georgia can score, too. Better than ever under Kirby Smart. The two teams rank 1-2 in the SEC in yards per play (Georgia 7.93, Alabama 7.22) and points per game (Georgia 51.4, Alabama 49.6). A shootout looms.

Dash pick: Alabama 45, Georgia 41. DeBoer goes 6–0 for the first time as coach of the Tide, with a shot at 12–0—and a chance to finally step outside the impossibly long shadow of Nick Saban.

Texas-Oklahoma (32)

Where: Dallas

Dallas When: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

3:30 p.m. ET Saturday Line: Texas by 8.5

The question: Are the Sooners toast for 2026?

The history of Red River is replete with one side of this rivalry staggering into Dallas with a host of problems—then figuring it out to turn around the season. Oklahoma (2–2) is in that position now, a mess offensively and facing an excellent defense. John Mateer looks lost at quarterback, the running game has been weak, wide receivers aren’t making big plays … all of which is why The Dash expects Oklahoma to bring it like a bunch of marauding wild men and at least keep it close.

Dash pick: Texas 19, Oklahoma 17. This will be a defensive slugfest that further advances the Longhorns’ march to the CFP while also putting some respectability back on the Sooners.

Indiana-Nebraska (33)

Where: Lincoln, Neb.

Lincoln, Neb. When: Noon ET Saturday

Noon ET Saturday Line: Indiana by 7.5

The question: Are the Cornhuskers ready for real competition and real relevance, or is this another early season illusion built upon weak competition?

Nebraska (5–0) beat three cadavers in nonconference play. It can be argued that Indiana (5–0) did, too, but North Texas isn’t terrible. The Huskers beat Michigan State and Maryland by a combined 43 points, but were significantly aided in those games by five defensive takeaways. As noted in the Second Quarter, Indiana doesn’t provide those opportunities. If forced to play toe-to-toe with no short fields or defensive scores, it’s hard to see Nebraska matching points with the Hoosiers.

Dash pick: Indiana 38, Nebraska 24. This feels like a game both teams have had circled, for different reasons. Indiana has won all circled games for the last year and a half.

UCLA-Oregon (34)

Where: Eugene, Ore.

Eugene, Ore. When: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

3:30 p.m. ET Saturday Line: Oregon by 11.5

The question: Is UCLA (4–0) capable of its first competitive conference season since 2021?

The Bruins were 3–6 in each of their first two seasons in the Big Ten, and 4–5 in their last season in the Pac-12. They’re 2–0 in the Big Ten for the first time, but this is a different level of challenge compared to Purdue and Maryland. The Ducks have won 11 of the last 12 in this series, and they also blasted current UCLA coach Bob Chesney when he was at James Madison last year. The looming uncertainty here involves the status of Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore (concussion), but the Ducks happen to have arguably the best backup in the nation in Dylan Raiola.

Dash pick: Oregon 31, UCLA 24. If the Bruins can run the ball, they’ll be in the game. But being in the game isn’t the same as winning the game.

USC–Penn State (35)

Where: State College, Pa.

State College, Pa. When: 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

7:30 p.m. ET Saturday Line: Penn State by 1.5

The question: Which blueblood is doomed to another season of disappointment?

Penn State began the Matt Campbell era with 3 ½ games of fairly impressive play. The 1 ½ that followed were humbling. The Nittany Lions will need all their white-out mojo, and a more locked-in defensive unit. USC is by no means a juggernaut, but it can present a lot of offensive problems.

Dash pick: USC 30, Penn State 28. The 10-year anniversary of the Sam Darnold vs. Saquon Barkley shootout in the Rose Bowl won’t live up to that one, but it should be close and compelling.

LSU-Kentucky (36)

Where: Lexington, Ky.

Lexington, Ky. When: 7 p.m. ET Saturday

7 p.m. ET Saturday Line: LSU by 9.5

The question: Can Kentucky (4–1) bedevil LSU (4–1) in Lexington yet again?

These are the last three meetings in the commonwealth:

A Kentucky beatdown of the Tigers in 2021, 42–21, Kentucky’s biggest margin of victory ever over LSU—a result that accelerated the end of the Ed Orgeron era.

An overtime upset of No. 1 LSU in 2007, which did not prevent the Tigers from winning the national title and actually helped spawn Les Miles’s dubious BCS lobbying pitch: “Undefeated in regulation.”

And the Bluegrass Miracle in 2002, which was an LSU victory but required an extreme set of circumstances.

(Side note: Florida coach Jon Sumrall was a linebacker on that Kentucky team, but was not on the field for the final play. “I was standing on the bench talking to two teammates about how great Two Keys [Tavern] was going to be that night,” Sumrall said. “Then it wasn’t so great.”)

Dash pick: LSU 28, Kentucky 27. Sure, let’s have another wild one.

The Iowa Friday night double (37)

Where: Seattle and Provo, Utah, respectively

Seattle and Provo, Utah, respectively When: Iowa at Washington at 9 p.m. ET Friday. Iowa State at BYU at 10:15 p.m. ET Friday.

Iowa at Washington at 9 p.m. ET Friday. Iowa State at BYU at 10:15 p.m. ET Friday. Line: Washington by 3. BYU by 10.5.

This seems like a fine night to be at El Bait Shop in Des Moines, bellied up to watch your team and hate-watch your rival at the same time in Iowa solidarity. Let the Busch Light and Natty Light flow.

Dash picks: Washington 23, Iowa 17. BYU 28, Iowa State 14. Everybody leaves El Bait Shop sad.

Coach Who Earned His Comp Car This Week

Barry Odom (38), Purdue

For the first time since Nov. 25, 2023—B.C., or Before Cignetti, in the telling of time in the state of Indiana—the Boilermakers won a Big Ten game Saturday. And a road game at that. They defeated Illinois, 24–17, a noteworthy mile marker in the road back to relevance. Purdue has been gradually getting better in Year 2 under Odom, and this victory provides proof of concept.

Coach Who Should Take the Bus to Work

Brent Vigen (39), Montana State

Vigen is a great coach, with a 66–13 record and the 2025 FCS national championship to his name. But his timeout call with one second left against Idaho on Friday night, when the Vandals were trailing by seven and hustling to get off a final play, will live in infamy. Vigen said he was trying to regroup his defense, but it also gave time for Idaho to regroup its scrambling offense—then throw a touchdown pass and run for a two-pointer to shock the Bobcats.

Point After

When hungry and thirsty in the great college town of Columbia, Mo., The Dash recommends the old reliable Shakespeare’s Pizza (40). Order a panda’s pepper pie and a Snapper IPA from local brewery Logboat, and thank The Dash later.

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.