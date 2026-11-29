Alabama and Oregon Suffer Heartbreaking Losses on Rivalry Week
Nov 29, 2026 · 1:00:52
Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, Bryan Fischer and Kevin Sweeney overreact to all of the top storylines from Rivalry Week of the college football season.
Transcript
All right.
Welcome to the show.
Others receiving votes, overreactions, Sunday edition.
I'm Pat 40 joined as always by my Sports Illustrated colleagues, Brian Fisher and Kevin Sweeney.
And uh fellas, we had rivalry weekend .
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