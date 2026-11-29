MMQB pod in a minute, Gilberto, Connor, right here for you, and the Houston Texans, Gil, we're not just down to like their final chance of the NFL season, I think they were down to their final granular moment of the NFL season, and they block a field goal to force overtime against the Ravens to claw back square into the AFC playoff picture, just like last year.

Can they do it again?

Yeah, I think so, Connor.

That was a pivotal victory right there against the Ravens, and looking at the standings, even the Steelers are not that far ahead as the 6th seed.

You do have the Browns right there at 6 and 4.