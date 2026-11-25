The Aaron Rodgers Situation Became Untenable This Week
Nov 25, 2026 · 40:09
Conor Orr and Albert Breer break down the Steelers benching Aaron Rodgers for Mason Rudolph ahead of their matchup against the Broncos and what Rodgers and Pittsburgh may do going forward.
Transcript
Pause cooking the turkey, stop making the stuffing, going out and buy the cranberry sauce cause the Steelers said, got you at 11:30 p.m. last night.
We're recording this on Wednesday morning, uh, about 9 a.m. Um, they said, hey, Aaron Rodgers isn't our quarterback anymore in the middle of a First ballot Hall of Famer's final season.
Uh, now for perspective, Albert, Peyton Manning was benched during his final season.
So this is not impossible.
However, uh, let's just get right into it.
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