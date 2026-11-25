Your Guide to Drama at the F1 Vegas Grand Prix! Plus, DK Metcalf’s Ejection, the DWTS Finale and the Current’s First Chip Nov 25, 2026 · 1:21:13

On the latest episode of ‘The Broadcast,’ hosts Brigid and Aliya recap the drama at the F1 Vegas Grand Prix, DK Metcalf’s ejection, NWSL Championship and more before locking in their predictions for the DWTS finale and dissecting the so-called “Courtside Baddie Effect,” which they most definitely believe in.