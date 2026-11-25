Last Rites for LSU in the SEC? What is Happening at Michigan?
Nov 24, 2026 · 1:02:23
Pat Forde and Gene Wojciechowski preview all of the top games and storylines for Rivalry Week of the college football schedule.
Transcript
Welcome to the show.
Others receiving votes.
I am Pat 40 joined Thanksgiving Week here by Gene Wojakowski.
Happy Thanksgiving to everybody.
Hope you have a good week.
9,684 words
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