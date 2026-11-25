Can a Healthy Timberwolves Team Really Challenge the Spurs?
Nov 24, 2026 · 9:19
Chris Mannix and Evan Turner break down how the 13-5 Timberwolves keep winning without Anthony Edwards and whether they can overtake the Spurs once he returns from injury.
Transcript
All right, let's talk about the Minnesota Timberwolves, who I thought, Evan, were going to fall off the proverbial cliff after, uh, Anthony Edwards went down with that knee injury.
No way did I think they were gonna survive.
Without Aunt Edwards, uh, in that lineup.
Well, they have not only survived , they have thrived and they have done it with one of the best defenses in the NBA.
They have are, are #1, #2, and #3 in a lot of defensive categories.
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