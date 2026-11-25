All right, let's talk about the Minnesota Timberwolves, who I thought, Evan, were going to fall off the proverbial cliff after, uh, Anthony Edwards went down with that knee injury.

No way did I think they were gonna survive.

Without Aunt Edwards, uh, in that lineup.

Well, they have not only survived , they have thrived and they have done it with one of the best defenses in the NBA.

They have are, are #1, #2, and #3 in a lot of defensive categories.