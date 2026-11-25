A lot to get into with you here on the show and I'm in Boston today, um, And we got to start with the Celtics who have kind of fallen off a cliff during this four-game West Coast road trip, uh, 0 for 4 losses to Golden State without Steph Curry, Sacramento, which is Just generally bad.

Um, the offense has completely cratered around Jayson Tatum.

Paul George's numbers have dipped.

Peyton Pritchard's numbers have fallen off.

Derrick White still can't buy a bucket from beyond the three-point line.