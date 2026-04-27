Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby Under NCAA Investigation for Gambling | Others Receiving Votes

Some bombshell news out of Lubbock on Monday.

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Soursby, maybe the number one target in the transfer portal for anyone in college football, had been at Cincinnati, coming into the Red Raiders, and he is now under NCAA investigation and has entered treatment for a gambling addiction.

Uh, ESPN with the report on the NCAA investigation.

Texas Tech announced that, that he is, uh, seeking, uh, treatment.

Obviously, wanting to get ahead of the news that was coming from ESPN there, that Soarsby, while as a freshman at Indiana in 2022, had placed what it says with thousands of bets.

On sports, including some on college sports, including some on Indiana and Indiana football.

According to the ESPN story, he never bet against Indiana, and he didn't bet on the game in which he played.

He only played in one game that year as a red shirt.

But the Uh, part of the story that is, if, if, uh, validated is major trouble for Soresby and for Texas Tech.

If he did place thousands of bets, and he did bet on his own sport, and he did bet on his own school, that's a potential ban for the rest of his eligibility as a college athlete.

Uh, the NCAA rules are pretty clear on that.

Texas Tech certainly could try to lobby that, could try to fight for him to To play here in 2026, if he emerges OK from treatment, he's able to go back to playing, I would imagine the arguments would be along the lines of, this was 4 years ago, he was a freshman, learned from the mistakes.

Uh, and has, you know, gotten his life back together, and shouldn't be, you know, necessarily, uh, held, uh, kicked out of college sports for something he did 4 years ago.

But, again, we don't know all the facts and figures of this, if he's seeking treatment now, did, was he still gambling, uh, in the intervening, intervening years or not?

We don't know that, but, Uh, clearly, there's a, a potential for this to be a major penalty for him and for Texas Tech to suddenly be thrown into, uh, a bit of a spin cycle with its quarterback.

And I think the Red Raiders probably were going to start the season as, again, being the favorite in the Big 12 conference.

Uh, a college football playoff competitor.

They won that league easily last year.

They did, uh, play in, in the playoffs, lost, uh, their first game to, uh, Oregon, but, but did make it that far, and with the amount of money that they have spent on football rosters, I think, uh, see themselves as a perennial contender now.

So, where would they possibly turn?

Uh, uh, if Sosby is unable to play, tough situation, because there is no spring transfer portal anymore.

So, the window of bringing in other transfers suddenly has shrunk or is very limited, maybe even closed altogether.

Uh, backup Will Hammond, uh, played a little bit last year, he's coming off an ACL tear in October, so will he be ready?

For the start of preseason practice, for the first game, their Labor Day weekend, we'll see, remains to be seen.

So, where Texas Tech ends up going with its quarterback situation will largely depend on Brendan Soresby's uh ability to navigate not only his personal uh gambling treatment, but also the NCAA wheels of justice, which sometimes moves slowly.

But in this case, I would imagine they would want to have some sort of resolution.

Uh, sometime this summer.

So we'll see where things end up there, but, uh, a jarring headline for sure, and another indication that gambling and college sports do not mix, even though they're often in proximity to one another.