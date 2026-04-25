Youssef Zalal, the Nicest Guy in the UFC, Turns into the Moroccan Devil Inside of the Octagon

All right, here with the Moroccan Devil, you're known as one of the most positive, friendly, outgoing guys in the UFC.

Where does all this energy come from?

Uh, I think it comes from the, the culture and how I got raised and , and stuff like that.

Just, just be you and have fun, you know what I mean?

There's, there's a lot to do in life to not have fun, so.

But then you get in the octagon and you and you become the Moroccan devil.

How are you able to turn off that nice guy image and become the Moroccan devil in the cage?

I, I think it's all the experience, man.

It's like you're like, holy shit, you gotta be like you gotta flip that switch, you know what I mean?

And once, once you find that switch, it's, it's, it's an amazing thing.

So that's, that's what I look at it, you know, it's, it's all experience.

I recently saw a video of you, uh, watching some like fake fights with Chuck Liddell.

What was that?

Like hanging out with a guy like that, bro, you know what the crazy part is?

He like, uh, they told me, Hey, you're doing, uh, an interview with Chuck.

I was like, Holy shit, I'm doing an interview with Chuck Liddell.

And they're like, Yeah.

And then they, uh, he followed me on Instagram, and I was like, Oh shit, my dream is happening, bro.

And then, uh, I went in and I was like, Oh shit, this is Chuck Liddell.

I'm like, I gotta watch that right hand.

But I, I was like kind of like sitting there and we watched fights.

It was, it was, it was a cool experience just like.

As a fan, like, not even doing this sport, just as a fan, I was like, I was like, holy shit, this is the guy I grew up like watching and see what he does.

It meant a lot to me.

It was amazing.

Did you get to pick his brain about fighting at all, or was it just more fun and hanging out?

No, I think I was just like shocked and I was just watching the goddamn videos.

I was like, yeah, I'm just here, man.

I was like, I don't, I don't know what the, I don't wanna be like too much or anything, so I was just like, yeah, just watch the videos and just move from there .

Is that the most starstruck you've ever been since you've been in the UFC, or is there another moment where you're like, holy shit, I'm standing next to whoever.

Bro, there's a lot.

I was like Steve Harvey in Abu Dhabi, that was insane.

Uh, who there was, there was a lot like, uh, Dustin Poirier said he's a big fan of mine, and I was like, I was like kind of like I was starstruck.

I was like, I said, what's up, man?

Like I'm a huge fan of him, and if you're not a huge fan of Dustin Poirier, yeah, I don't know what the hell's wrong with you, but, uh, that was kind of the Charles Olivera too.

So yeah, I've definitely have that Star Trek to me, uh, to me they're stars.

We saw you in the cage, you got a nasty first round submission against Josh Emmett where I was actually watching an octagon side, and I didn't even know what happened.

It was, it was a verbal tap, right?

Everybody didn't know what happened.

They're like, they're like kind of like stole the shoulder, like stole out of my win, but it is what it is.

I got the win.

I, uh, nobody got hurt, but we both got made it to our.

Families's safe and stuff like that, but yeah, in the end of the day I was just very grateful and happy that I got the win, especially in that way.

Yeah, you, you actually started your martial arts career as a kickboxer, but, but now you're, but now you're known as a jiu-jitsu player.

You're submitting everybody.

What's more satisfying to you knocking someone out or getting a nasty submission like you got against Josh?

I think knocking somebody out is definitely better, you know, and then, and it's like you, you'll get more satisfaction out of it.

But in the end of the day it's like you're still the, the grappling for me is like I got to do this to you, knowing that I like took you down and stuff like that.

So it's kind of like , like refreshing to me, I think.

What is your favorite submission if you're gonna submit someone?

Rayna choke.

That's the most satisfying.

That's satisfying to me.

When we're done this, I want you to demonstrate it just real quick and and explain to me what, all right, when we're done, um, all right, so you did go on a three fight losing streak back in 2020, got cut from the UFC, went and fought your way back.

Can you just talk about what that experience is because obviously you're such a positive person.

Were you that positive during that time in your life and career?

No, it was very hard, man.

It was, it was very difficult just to kinda deal with the next steps.

I feel like the next steps, I just didn't know what was the next steps, you know, and I was kinda like, like just young and like shocked a little bit, you know?

I'm like holy shit, like this is my, my career is like kinda like.

Are we done?

Are we, what are we doing and all this?

And, but I've been blessed enough to have good people around me that really put me back on track and, and I found my purpose and I found my why and here we are now.

During that losing streak, one of the guys you did lose to is Ilya Tapura, but you went the distance with him, which not many guys can say these days.

Is he on another level right now, do you think?

100%.

I think he's, his level, uh, uh, it's, it's also his confidence is on a different level, you know what I mean?

I feel like that's what brings, uh, his momentum with him is the confidence and stuff like that.

So for me just to, to kinda be that experience that, and experience it with one of the great, uh, great in the sport, that's what motivated me.

That's what got me even more.

Too, because when I was out of the UFC, he was a champion.

He became a champion.

So for me it, it kind of like I steal from that, you know, I kind of take from that like, OK, I see what he's kind of doing and stuff like that.

So it was definitely an honor to share the cage with him, and I can't wait to potentially share the cage with him again.

Well, speaking, he, he'll be in the cage at the White House fighting a legend of the sport, Justin Gauci.

Ghi's a big, big underdog going in.

I think a lot of people are counting him out, but, uh, people were counting him out against Patty too.

What do you, do you have any predictions or insight into that fight or the on the White House card in general, in general, man, that's crazy.

I remember I talked to Gatesi's coach, and he said we love it when we're the underdog , you know, they, they, they fuel out of it.

So I'm very excited to see, uh, what, what the plans they're working on and stuff like that.

He, he looks, he looks in a phenomenal shape too, so I'm, I'm excited to, to see out there, but.

The white card is, is, is a weird feeling to me.

I just, I just don't know what to think about it, to be honest.

I'm like for me as a fight fan, I just think it's another card, but obviously for other people it's, it's thinking it's the, the biggest thing, which is the biggest thing I think because fuck you having it at the White House is insane, bro.

I, I've never been, I passed the White House, but I've never been in there, so I was like that, that's pretty insane.

We're here at Media Day and I did hear you mention Steve.

Garcia's name out there.

Are you feeling a certain way that he got that call and not you?

Maybe?

No, no, no, no.

I, I'm, I'm happy for him.

Good, uh, good luck to him.

Obviously he's fighting.

He's fighting Diego as well, so that's gonna be an exciting fight.

That's gonna be a banger, I think.

I think that's gonna be, I think that might steal the show out of the, the whole fucking night.

But good luck to him and all that.

We're probably gonna cross paths in the future.

Speaking of last one for me.

Speaking of crossing pass, Al Al Jermaine Sterling, legend of the sport, former champion, you've trained with him before.

He said you got one over on him and in a grappling position, and he had to get his payback, and he did that.

But let's just talk about Aljo and as an opponent.

Obviously he's he's moved up to 145 in your weight class.

What is, is this the best version you're going to see of Aljo?

I heard you mentioned it out there earlier.

I think, I think so.

I think this is the best, uh, Aljo.

we're gonna see which, which I love, which motivates me and, and excites me and it brings that puzzle like even the puzzle got harder, you know, we went from 500 pieces to like now to like 2,000+, you know what I mean?

So for me just to be there and, and experience that and and like I said, like his resume speaks itself so I'm, I'm trying to go out there and plan on taking his resume and, and, and, and create my own resume.

Awesome, thanks so much for the time, man.

Good luck Saturday.