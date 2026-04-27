Yes, the Jets and Giants Nailed This Draft

I say this, Albert, with great trepidation.

Um , my first winner here is the New York Jets, OK?

And, uh, you know, I don't know what's gonna happen, but I do know in my heart that my favorite pick of the three, Omar Cooper, Kenyon Siddiq, and David Bailey that the Jets made in the first round, my favorite of that three was probably the, the most maligned publicly, and that's Kenyon Siddiq.

I love that pick and I would challenge anybody and Kenyon Siddiq was one of those players.

I have a kind of a weird fascination with the tight end position.

I watched a lot of Kenyon Siddiq leading up to the draft.

I challenge anybody who doesn't like that guy and doesn't think he's useful to watch him and to just imagine, and maybe it's not this year with Geno Smith and Frank Reich and kind of everybody, you know, plugged in and it's sort of a patchwork quilt at this point, but You can't look at that guy and tell me that that's not a player who like, You know, when the 49ers got Kyle Uszek, and it just changed everything in their offense and it allowed them to switch between 12 personnel and 22 and, and 21 and all these different things because he's so versatile, right?

Kyle gave me the best explanation of that I've ever heard.

I, I still, I've used it before, but Like what a, what a great fullback does is that he limits what a defense can do to you because he changed because you have to put a player, most defenses have to put a player they don't want to put on the field on the field, and that helps you generate matchups and Kenyon Siddiq Albert is, I mean, he's got the size, um, I don't know where this not blocking thing is coming from.

I've watched him absolutely maul people, um, well, I think like, I think, I think that is more like he's not.

You're probably not gonna line him up in line, you know what I mean, like, and because he just doesn't have the length for that, but effort like clearly was never an issue, right?

And you can't tell me that you can't put this guy in a trips formation.

You, you can't put him in the back.

I saw him take a ton of carries at Oregon, right.

I, I, I love that pick.

Um, I think David Bailey was fairway.

I think coming in and getting Omar Cooper with the 5th year option just in case, you know, what we saw in college translates to the NFL was smart.

Pons in, in the 2nd round.

I mean, Albert, if you look at that, I have a bold prediction that he's going to break the Jets' interceptionless streak.

This guy had something that no one.

In the Jets' secondary did last year, which is just that alpha mentality to go and rip the ball away from other people.

Just, I mean backhanded compliment for a draft pick.

Oh yeah, that horrible streak you have.

Historical and like historical level gross incompetence.

Yeah, this guy will not change breaking backhanded compliment that is for, but you know that's perfect.

All right, so, uh, yeah, I mean, you know, I don't know.

All right, so we've talked about Bailey ad nauseam, right?

Like you and I discussed how and like everybody can check out stuff from the live stream which we had a lot of fun with on.

Thursday night I appreciate everybody coming out for that one, but yeah, like I, so like we've, we've, the, the Bailey pick, I think gives you a light at the end of the tunnel.

Here to me is what I'm looking at when I look at the next two picks, and I love Ponds.

Pons is one of my favorite players in the draft.

I, I said it the minute they took him, I was like this probably reminds Aaron Glenn of himself.

Then there was the video of Moujie and Glenn in the draft room, and, um, so like I think he's like an Aaron Glenn player.

The other two, Sadiq and Cooper, um, I'm now looking at like the shell of what I think is a pretty good situation for a rookie quarterback in 2027.

You have two first-round tackles in Olofashano and Armand Membu.

You have a bona fide number one receiver in Garrett Wilson.

You have a first-round pick playing opposite him and Omar Cooper, who, by the way, drew some comparisons to Aman Ra Saint Brown in the process.

Aaron Glenn was with Saint Brown in, in, uh, in, in Detroit.

You have your inline tight end and Mason Taylor, who was a 2nd-round pick.

You have a mid 1st round pick as your move tight end.

You have Bruce Hall at running back.

And now, all of those guys, the 2 tackles, the 2 receivers, the 2 tight ends, the running back are all gonna get a chance to play together for a year before you arrive.

I, it just feels to me like, and I know we've been down that road before with the Jets, right?

Like we're, we're, we're counting up draft picks and I was like, man, like, They're better than people think, but I, I just like look at this, and it looks to me like whether it's Dante Moore or Arch Manning or CJ Carr or whoever, coming in there in 2027.

That's gonna be a really good situation for a young quarterback where it's a young group that's gonna spend a year together that he can grow with.

Yeah, I actually like Darryl Jackson too, 4th-round pick.

I mean, uh, you know, not , not exactly the game-changer as a defensive tackle, but he got a field a lot, um, for that Florida State defense.

Fun, fun guy to watch.

Um, uh, really tough guy.

I mean, I think he's gonna make the roster.

I think he'll get into the rotation.

Uh, I, I think what Muji is trying to do here, and it's a question that I had about other teams that didn't do this, um, especially competitive like teams that are on the cusp of the Super Bowl.

I mean, I think the one thing you gotta understand because the Chiefs got a discount trading.

Up to 6 to get Mansor Elaine is like the trade-ups were available at a discount, probably like a whatever 10% off if you want to use like the, you know, whatever the supermarket parlance here.

Um, and the Jets need players and sometimes it's really hard to get good players to come to your team, right?

Especially if you're in rebuilding mode.

So what does Muji do?

He moves up and he takes 3 first-round draft picks because, yeah.

Like, I'm not gonna be able to get that guy in the open market.

He doesn't want to come here.

He wants to go to the Rams.

He wants to go to the Forty-Niners.

He wants to go to the Seahawks.

You know what I mean?

And so, let's get these guys now when it's cheaper, and when it's at a discount, and when nobody else is flooding the lines to try to get first-round draft picks.

It's like, let's make this the time that we pick up our guys.

I thought of the Bills, to be honest, speaking of like a division rival.

I'm surprised they traded back so many times when like, the Bills could have moved up into the top 15 and got an impact player and they chose not to do it.

But I, I thought the Jets did a really nice job here.

I, it showed vision, it showed board work.

I think it's something where, and this is the best part that I think that Muji's done is you're pacifying Glenn and you're giving him a puncher's chance to turn it around this year, but this thing is ready to roll if it's Matt Eberflus and you got to rip the band-aid off of this thing and you got to plug and play a new head coach in 2027.

Matt Eberflus is gonna be the next coach of the Jets.

No, no, no, no, no.

If it's a Matt Eberfluth situation, right, where you have the right, you know, you're, you're building everything and it's just clear that the coach isn't the guy.

But again, like, it's just, you know, you have to give him a chance to provide some hope and like I do, think, you know, we said Bailey does that, you know, and I think the other guys do too, like Sadiq and.

You should be able to find a role for Siddiq right away.

And, you know, Cooper, I think is ready to go.

You know , I think Cooper's, you know, a, a pretty NFL ready receiver.

So, um, and ponds to a corner like, uh, like it just feels like a group that's gonna be able to, Give you a better assessment of where you're at, you know, from a coaching standpoint and give Aaron Glenn the chance to, to, to give everyone that light at the end of the tunnel.

Are you bummed, by the way, that now that Kurt Signnetti is, is the best head coach in the NFL, that in 10 years people are gonna, or I'm sorry, college football, that in 10 years people are gonna be talking about Indiana as the football factory instead of Ohio State?

Gonna be like kind of tough for you to that 4 of the top 11 picks for the first time in over 50 years, 25 picks.

Yeah, OK.

Notre Dame got back on Notre Dame got its backup running back 2 years, which is an all-time high.

Backup running back drafted in the first round.

Yeah, 225 picks over that's, that's cute, one position.

Um, 25, 25 picks over two years, which I think is an all-time record, and first team ever to have, um, or second team ever to have.

7 in the top 2 rounds in back to back years and the best player in the country is going, is, is coming back to school next year.

That's not bad, right?

I mean, best player in the country, we said that about Marvin Harrison Junior too, so we got the best player in the country.

I think that was that had nothing to do with best player he was the player, best player in the country coming back for his last year at Ohio State just like Jeremiah Smith is now.

I'm just saying in 10 years it's gonna be in the cough.

What's that?

It's gonna be all, it's gonna be like the first round is just gonna be 21 guys from Indiana and we're they're all gonna be 27 years old and they're all gonna be 27 years old.

All right, give me a winner of, uh, the NFL draft for you.

Yeah, well, and it can't be Ohio State, goddamn it.

I will say, I will say this, it's been a dark, depressing decade and a half for, uh, New York football.

So why don't we brighten people's day a little bit?

Wow.

What do you think back to double it up?

What do you think?

Let's go with the Giants, um.

So, I'll start here.

I think They got the two baddest mother bleepers in the draft in Arvel Reese and Francis Mauinoa, like just tough, mean.

Edgy guys that I think help you set the tone, OK?

And I think they're both specific to things that John Harbaugh and Joe Shane were looking to accomplish.

First, on defense, they want to play positionless, and they evaluated Reese differently than other teams did because they already have Abdul Carter, Brian Burns, Kavon Thibodeaux.

So they were evaluating him as an off-ball linebacker who could be a pass rusher in obvious passing situations.

And they felt like pairing him with Carter, who played his first two years at Penn State off the ball, and Burns, who has some of that flexibility too.

would give them just this, like almost amphibious, like front seven, where they could do so many different things with that front.

Um, and so don't know that they expected him to be there, but they had him as the number 1 player on their board even with Jeremiah Love.

Those are the non-quarterback because quarterbacks are different, but Love and Reese were co-number 1s based on grades.

Now we know it was 4, and now we know it to me.

You have Andrew Thomas, you re-signed Jermaine Ilumior.

My question was, do you take a guard that high , cause that's where I figured they were gonna plan on playing him because Illuminor wants to stay at tackle, and they just gave him 13 million a year.

So you have your guard for now , probably your right tackle in a year or two, right?

And like, I just look at like the Greg Roman run game, that makes sense.

So you have those two guys, two middle of the field players that were it's just like, You know, you're building up the guts of your team.

You know, and then I think getting a Colton Hood at 37, I like, I did not expect him to be there, makeup of the corner class.

So Colton Hood, like falling into their laps at 37, that's another need spot for them, um, so they wind up getting Colton Hood, and then Malachi Fields, I mean, you could take it from there, from here, but I think Malachi Fields has a chance to be a nice compliment to Malik David.

He's a much different type of receiver, which I think is part of what they wanted.

And uh and they wind up getting in fields.

Um, I, people who don't, didn't watch the Giants on a week to week basis and whatever.

I watch every game every year, but I think I have a particular eye on the Giants, one, because I used to cover the team, two, because of my at-home setup on Sundays where I have the game that I really want to watch on, on, on my laptop right in front of my face, but uh, the Giants like cable, I always have the Giants on, right?

Because that's the, the local game on cable.

There was such a pronounced Lack of toughness on this team and, and I hate to be that guy.

I loathe to be that guy.

It's not that there wasn't tough people.

They, every NFL player is a tough is a tough person.

Every, every NFL player is a tough person, right?

But Whether it was like the fabric of the whole team, or whether it was situationally, or whether there was just this belief that things were gonna go wrong, I felt like it was Jackson Dart and kind of everybody else in that regard.

It was Cam Scatabo and it was everybody else in that regard where it was just like you'd get these, these effort plays and then it would just, it would just stall, and I think that this team.

They failed to run the ball down people's throats.

They failed to kind of make teams submit, and then you'd end up in these just bizarre situations.

Your goal line was a disaster, all that stuff.

I, I, I think that that's what Harbaugh looked at first and foremost and said that this had to change, and he said it over and over.

And that's why I picked Sonny Styles for them in the mock.

Um, because he just kept saying we need to run the ball, we need to stop the run, so I had Sonny Styles in Vega.

I don't think I'm that far off that they ended up with Reese and Mauinoa, right, because Reese is gonna play off-ball linebacker on certain downs.

Maui Noah is that mauler you put him next to Felele.

That is like a, I mean that is just like a buffet of humanity, right?

Like that's insane, you know, right, right.

I mean, I just think it's like it's.

Uh, like, again, that's why you take the bad, the baddest mother bleepers, you know what I mean?

Like that's why you do that.

And I, and I think like that's one of the things about, about Reese too is Reese is violent, you know, and it's just.

I think you get more guys like that, and I think it's just, it's, it'll be interesting.

The one question I had with them was like, I thought maybe The tackle would be addressed a little earlier and it wasn't.

Um, you know, they took a, a, the tackle out of, out of Auburn in the 6th round.

Um, you know, with the departure, obviously of, of Dexter Lawrence, you know, I think a lot of us had our eyes on that and whether or not someone was coming there.

But, um, other than that, like I really liked what they did with their 1st 4 picks for sure.

You know what I really like about Maui Noah too?

He's going to, at guard, I think he might be a little, Uh, he might be able to get off the ground a little bit quicker, and I think that really helps John Michael Schmidtz.

I'm wondering if someone can finally develop him.

I mean, his second round pick out of Minnesota, like he's just been awful is not the right word.

I don't want to put that on anybody, but he has struggled to get off the ground, and I'm wondering now with improved guard play on both sides, if we can finally get that guy to a level where he can contribute anyway.