Is a 24-Team CFP Worth It?? NFL Draft Breakdown | Others Receiving Votes

All right.

Welcome to the show.

Others receiving votes.

I'm Pat 40 joined by my colleagues, Brian Fisher and Kevin Sweeney.

Uh , it's a juggling act week for me.

I'm trying to cover the Kentucky Derby.

I'm trying to talk about college football and basketball here.

We'll see if I somehow end up confusing the two and We end up with, uh, like Renegade the Horse being somehow a wide receiver for LSU or something.

Hopefully not.

Uh, thank you for joining us.

We're, where's what we're gonna talk about.

Um, This show.

We're gonna talk about uh the playoffs because it's impossible to avoid talking about the playoffs and college football doing what comes naturally, which is going back to screwing around with the playoffs.

Uh, we're gonna talk about Arkansas dropping tennis, and what that means on a wider scale.

Is it a blip?

Is it a warning sign?

What to make of it?

Uh, the NFL draft stats, and what does that tell us about the college game and where things are trending.

And a college basketball portal update with an LSU player vigil ongoing.

And then we will close with a derby horse name, uh, extravaganza.

Once again, one of the favorite topics on previous podcasts.

What are good names, what are bad names.

So, thank you for joining us.

Uh, Brian, Kevin, we have a A A lot of discussion about a 24 team playoff.

Wider acceptance, reportedly from more conferences, not named the SEC.

Does wider acceptance equal a real expansion to 24?

Or is this just more offseason talk?

Brian, what the hell is going on?

Well, there's definitely more offseason talk and especially coming out of, uh, the CFP meetings last week, but, uh, you know, wider acceptance, that just means that the pot has been sweetened, right, in terms of the money.

And I think that's the, the grand, uh, why some others are are coming on board with this and Yes, it does provide more access potentially for, for multiple groups of, of six teams.

Like that's, that's been a discussion points, um, you know, these last couple of weeks and the last couple of months and, you know, the, the, the bottom line though is this is not a, it doesn't really matter if there's wider acceptance around this 2014 proposal because it's all coming down to 22 men, Tony Petitti and Greg Sankey.

You know, they, they control the format.

They control where the college football playoff is gonna go.

So, if those two can't agree, you know, it's, it's all for moot, you know, we could have everybody behind this, and, uh, you know, Greg Sankey can be like, uh, Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, you know, just the, the lone guy, uh, with the oncoming avalanche of guys, um, that, that's kind of where, where we're at, you know , it is basically the SEC versus the Big 10, and that's the only two parties that, that matter in terms of this discussion and Yes, they can look at uh playoff expansion and and the formats, and they can debate everything, but, uh, as long as Greg Sankey holds that line, um , you know, this, this wider acceptance is, is all gonna be for, for really moot.

Yeah, so Sankey has veto power.

So it's uh Sankey and Pettini basically have to agree on the format, and nobody else matters, right?

Yeah, pretty much.

And, and I think in terms of wider acceptance, I think this, this does, there's the secondary point in terms of the influence of, of Fox on, on a lot of these proceedings and why there is a little bit more in terms of the acceptance is, look, um, you know, this, this, this wouldn't be as necessarily a, a bigger thing in terms of.

Uh, discussions amongst athletic directors and conference commissioners.

If Fox was not pushing this pretty hard, you know, Eric Shanks, the, uh, CEO of Fox Sports, you know, he, he's been out at numerous conferences pushing this 2014 format.

Um, obviously, anytime you get, uh, the media partners involved, you know, that, that's really the, the question that it's gonna come down to a lot of people is, if, if you go to 24, are those early 1st and 2nd round games that you're gonna go above and beyond.

There's , there's gonna be.

Uh, I, I think it's 10 more, uh, beyond the 11 that you currently have.

Are , are those games gonna be worth it to actually expand this?

And that's, that's the question that I don't think anybody knows as much as Fox is, is talking up a big game.

Uh, are, are you gonna get 30+ million dollars per game, uh, for, for a lot of those in terms of, um, you know, getting over, over the hump to, to make it worth it, to get, you know, push your conference championship games and, uh, push that away.

Uh, that, that, that.

It's gonna be the key figure for, for a lot of folks, uh, moving forward.

I, I just don't know if in the media rights market, uh, even beyond Fox, because I, I'm not sure Fox is gonna pay for every single one of those games, uh, to get involved in the playoff.

Um, you know, I, I think it's gonna be, be curious in terms of, is, is there half a billion dollars for, for the college football playoff to, to really make this worth it, to, to move to 24 teams.

So what I'm intrigued by, um, is, is it strikes me that Every expansion move to the playoffs so far has been like, well, we can do this now and see how it goes, and we can always grow a little bit more later.

Like, 24 seems to me kind of like, we can't do that much more growing.

Like, like, this feels a little more final whenever you get to this point.

And so, I do think the stakes are very high of, of not only getting this right, but also getting a model and a format that makes sense, because if we went too big, it's not gonna be easy to put toothpaste back in the.

And say, oh no, actually, you know what, we should actually go to 16.

People don't give back money.

It's the same problem that the, uh, the NBA has now with the 82 game season being a little bit too long.

Um, it, it seems like, you know, there's plenty of examples of this in, in other sports, like, people don't shrink the playoffs, it's just, it's not how it works.

And so, I do think, as as this kind of comes to its head here, it'll be fascinating to me, you know, if, if it feels a little bigger this time to get it done , because There's probably not, oh well, we can just double this thing up in a couple of years if things are going well.

Yeah, I think this is, uh, it's a pretty, uh, 24 is a pretty big leap , and we're, we're gonna get to that, um.

And if you do, if you go that far, then, then you've, you've, you've basically detonated a large part of the regular season.

You have, you have fundamentally changed the way college football operates if you end up at 24.

Uh, and it is hard, once, once you have broken the vase, you wanna try to glue it back together, best of luck to you.

So, uh, what I'd like to do here, Uh, we're gonna go through some scenarios of what a 214 team playoff would look like, just so people kind of get the picture here, all right?

Um, of what, what it would be like, what would happen.

Uh, and how this, how this all would work.

Uh, I did put out a Twitter poll.

Uh, perhaps the least scientific thing you could possibly do is to ask Twitter what they think or what people think, but that's what I did just to, to get public, some popular public input from the rank and file fans.

What do you think?

I said, the way I put this, what would be the best college football playoff size, 1216, or 24 teams.

And I should have said, no, I don't want to hear about 842 because we're not doing that.

Talk about not going backwards .

Those are not happening, because all I got is 250 responses from people saying, 8's better, 4 is better, 2 is better.

So, my bad for a poorly worded poll.

But here's what I got back via Twitter, 47% favor 16, 44% favor 12, 9%.

Favor 24.

I also put it out on threads, and it was 6% in favor of 24.

So, as I suspected, Nobody's sitting around saying, gosh, we really need 24.

The, the, the, you know, again, this is not empirical, this is not, you know, some scientific true uh data study, but I do not sense anybody sitting there, or at least a lot of people saying 24 is exactly what we need.

So that's the backdrop for this.

But now let's go through.

Uh, these scenarios, all right.

So, if we're gonna, if we're gonna have 24, here are some of the eggs that, that would have to be broken to make this omelet.

Uh, Army Navy, in its traditional spot in the 2nd week of December, probably gone, right, Brian?

Yeah , I mean, I, I think that's the, uh, bigger talking point because, you know, certainly the administration has made a lot of things, uh, surrounding this game and, and there's been an executive order on it.

Um, Army Navy are, are, you know, being very protective and so is the American Conference, you know, given the media rights deal that they have with CBS this is a big chunk of that value, uh, that they're getting for this game in particular.

And, um, you know, I think there's some question marks over where, where it ultimately lands on the calendar.

Whether it would be able to still get a stand-alone window, you know, if there's expansion in, in terms of the playoffs, whether it moves possibly to Wednesday before Thanksgiving, uh, which I, I think a lot of people have talked about as well.

Um, that's another option.

I, I personally would love that because then that would mean we get like 2.5 months, uh.

Straight of football every single day, which, uh, seems, seems appropriate for this country, uh, and given its love of the sport.

So, um, there, there's been some discussions over actually moving Army Navy off of that, whether that ultimately ends up happening.

I think a college football playoff expansion is probably gonna have to occur first, and then we'll kind of discuss, all right, where, where on the calendar does this game land?

Uh, I love the idea of that on Thanksgiving Eve.

I've always thought that's a football soft spot, that's open to being used, and for that game, I think it'd be fantastic.

It's a rivalry week game.

So put it leading off, basically, rivalry week, and then you're gonna get the Egg Bowl, and you're gonna get Texas and Texas A&M and you're gonna get everything else that follows.

I really, really like that idea.

The other thing that does.

Is it folds it within the playoff parameters.

What if one of these teams is good enough to make, especially if we have a 24 team playoff?

I mean, Navy's come close these last couple of years too.

Yeah, and you're gonna say, well, no, sorry, you're gonna play this other game out after we decide who's in the playoffs.

This would, would put it within the parameters of being, uh, judged for, for playoff purposes.

So I love that.

Uh, now, there are many other things I do not love, and Kevin and I are gonna give you feedback on each of these.

Uh, moving the start of the season to week zero.

First of all, is that part of the playoff plan here, uh , for a, for a 2014 playoff, Brian?

Well, we already kind of have, have approval to do this, you know, at the start of the season, you know, the, uh, football oversight committee kind of approved this, this rule change and starting in 2027, you know, teams are able to essentially schedule week zero games, uh, carte blanche.

And so I think there's, there's gonna be more of that.

I, I think now, a lot of the emphasis around that was just to, to ensure that you have two buys.

For the entire season.

Like that, that was kind of the initial focus of this, but I, I think everybody's gonna understand that, look, the football season as we know it in college football is probably gonna move up ahead, uh, ahead of Labor Day and, and all, all that focus on, on where we start the, the calendar, it is probably gonna start where we know it as, as week zero is essentially going to turn into, to week 1 moving forward.

I, I like week 0 regardless, just because I, I think the more time that college football can kind of, uh, get a hot start ahead of the NFL.

Like, I think week one of college football, where you basically have a big game every day from Thursday through Monday, uh, through Labor Day is, like, fantastic for the sport.

It's, it's one of the best things it has going in terms of attention.

And I think adding a second week to that, beyond, like, oh, we're randomly playing in Ireland today, like, that, that to me is, is, is, is really positive.

So I, I think, as Brian said, I'd be, I'd be with this regardless.

I do think 2 buys is important, though, and I don't know if it's that, if that's a possibility if we're using the week zero move up to, to simply, um, uh acquiesce the, the space for the 2014 playoffs.

Yeah, I, I, I think 2 buys is good, that's a positive.

Uh, taking advantage of the pre-NFL onslaught is good.

I do, I, I will say this.

It's really freaking hot.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go down to the swamp, go down to the swamp in week zero, yeah, yeah, you know, and anywhere in the south is gonna be extremely hot, and yes, you play there, but taking fans into consideration, taking players, player health and safety, remember that term?

Uh, well, yeah , I.

So we got 19 guys down with cramps and dehydration.

Ah, they'll be fine.

Uh, again, I , I don't think that's, that certainly isn't gonna be the kind of thing that sways TV, uh, contracts or, or playoff, uh, ideation, but, but it should at least be mentioned in the discussion.

The other thing too, look, a lot of people, They like their summer.

The people love their football, but people also like their summer, and the further you encroach into that , I'm, you know, there's a lot of fans that are pretty big fans are gonna be like, no, I'm still gonna, we're still gonna take vacation and we're still gonna go to the beach, we're, we're not coming back for an.

August 23rd game, but some obviously will.

Uh, all right, next, moving rivalry week up a week and off of Thanksgiving.

Uh, Brian, is it, how realistic would that be and what would be the, uh, the ramifications?

There's, there's been discussions on this, you know, in terms of, uh, could we, you know, really shift the entire calendar up and, and would this move rivalry week off of Thanksgiving.

And I think the pushback has come from the TV networks in particular.

Um, they, they like that week, they like the emphasis, they like the focus on rivalry games, um, especially that weekend cause they can kind of spread things out, you know, on Thursday, on Friday, on Saturday.

Um, I, I, I, I don't think this idea has picked up as much traction as, as probably we would, we would like it to in terms of shifting the calendar up.

Um, it has been discussed.

Uh, I, I wouldn't say it's, it's close to happening though.

Um, I, I think everybody kind of looks at, uh, essentially adjusting December.

That, that's really where the focus.

It is right now , not moving rivalry week up and, and I think, uh, allowing that to continue to be the traditional thing for, for college football, which, you know, frankly, you know, a lot of people, you know, like myself, you know, you're, you're used to going to rivalry games that weekend.

And I don't think, um, even the commissioners are, are willing to part with that tradition at this point.

Kevin, you got any thoughts there?

I mean, I like rivalry week where it is.

I do think again, I, I think the most important thing is still like the calendar as a whole.

Like we gotta get the season over with earlier.

We gotta find a way to make it a little easier to navigate the portal and some of the roster.

Movement stuff, which could be a different conversation, right?

Um, but I would like to think you could get that done without messing with rivalry week being where it is, as long as you're getting rid of the championship game.

So I think it's essentially a guarantee in the 2014 format, right?

Yeah, so I, I, I would, I would like to see those games stay on Thanksgiving week.

I think that is such a staple of, of how college football operates.

And I, I don't think you can make every tradition disposable.

And I think that would be one that I would like to see uh remain intact.

And so now, if we do that, what happens to championship game weekend, conference championships?

Brian, are we getting rid of those in the 2014 format?

That would be likely in the in the 2014 format.

And I think that obviously going back to my earlier discussions about money, you know, like that, that's going to be the driver of this, um, you know, I think there's been certainly some figures thrown about about how many, how much these games are are really worth to a lot of these conferences and How do you, how do you not only have to be whole in terms of that front, but also make a little bit extra, uh, in terms of those additional round games, uh, that you get to that.

I mean, look, it, it means a lot, you know, I think for, for some folks in the SEC to, to win the SEC championship game.

You know, Kirby Smart speaks, you know, quite often about like the, the passion, he's passionate about it.

You know, winning the SEC means something to him.

And, uh, I, I don't think he's alone in that bucket.

Um, certainly the same in the Big 10.

Like ask those Indiana fans.

You know, as much as we, We, we talked about winning the national title, like, I think it meant something a lot, uh, you know, to those fans to drive, make that drive up to Indianapolis and, and win the conference, especially over Ohio State, uh, this past year .

I, I think that, that, that kind of gets lost in this discussion, but, um, you know, when, when we are talking about going to 2014 teams, adding that additional weekend of games, adding that additional round, um, everybody kind of sees the writing on the wall and saying, all right, look, these are probably going to have to go away.

Now, whether they're replaced by Potential play-in games, that's been discussed as well, uh, that conference championship game weekend, whether that's just a full bye-week, um, you know, after the committee has, has ceded things, uh, and kind of serving as a break, um, potentially for an early signing day period, uh, as it currently is constructed.

Um, you know, I think that's kind of all up in the air at this point, but, um, there, there's been quite, quite a heavy discussion in terms of phasing those games out and, and potentially getting rid of them completely, uh, if there is a move to 24 teams.

Yeah, I'm probably a little bit pro play in game, just from the standpoint of like, I do think conference races still matter, and I think especially given the fact that, you know, these schedules are so unbalanced now.

Again, you're talking about an 18 team league where you're playing 9, maybe 10 conference games.

You know, like, yeah, I, I, I love the concept of playing your way in, you know, 7 and 3 versus 7 and 3, or, you know, 6-3 versus 6 and 3 for a spot in the playoffs, like that to me is, is compelling TV much more so, and even, even in these bigger conferences, right?

You know, a potential, I don't know, Iowa versus Washington game, even, even without the history there, to me it's still a little bit more compelling than just like an extra round of playoffs or or or something like that.

Yeah, all right.

So I'm, I'm, this is where I start arguing against myself to a degree, because I, I have never liked conference championship games.

I thought they were always double jeopardy for the best teams.

But I That was when we had sensibly sized conferences, and it was easier to see who the best teams were, cause they played each other more completely.

Uh, one of the problems with trying to, if you don't have a conference championship game, you're trying to decide which of three different Co-champions in the regular season is your best team.

You're gonna leave that up to a committee?

Oh dear God, I thought we thought the committee was the worst thing that had ever happened.

And now who's gonna decide that?

Who's the number 1 seed from the SEC if you have 37, and 2 teams?

Who, you know, who gets the highest playoff seed out of that if there's no championship game?

Same with the Big 10.

Uh, same with the other conferences.

I mean, good lord, the, the, the ACC tied itself in so many knots that unranked Duke not only ended up in the ACC championship game, but won it.

And wouldn't even have made a 24 team playoff, uh, so, unless, unless they got an automatic bid for, for winning the championship.

So, I, I don't like conference championships, but I think if you're gonna have leagues this big, they're kind of necessary as a sorting tool.

So, that's again, where I'm arguing against myself.

I don't want any play-in games .

I will say that.

I, well, first of all, I don't want a 2014 playoff, so I don't want play-in games to get to a 2014 playoff.

But I'm getting ahead of myself there.

We'll argue that out in a minute.

Let's keep going through this scenario of what the 2014 playoff would look like.

So, theoretically, if we, with or without the play-in games, uh, on the weekend, the first Saturday of December, the second Saturday, which used to be the, you know, in theory, the sacrosanct Army-Navy weekend, along with the Heisman, we would have, these would be your first-round matchups if you use the 2024 CFP standings.

We would have 17 seed Arizona at 16 seed USC.

We would have a 24 seed.

We would have Tulane at Texas, we would have.

Iowa at Miami and Michigan at Utah.

What does that do for you guys?

Let's see, Brian, is this a good weekend of games, or is this just another weekend of games?

Sounds like a great week one, if, if we had it , you know, like that's, that's, that would be, that would be awesome to see, uh, kind of the Kyle Whittingham Bowl if, you know, I obviously in retrospect, if we're using last year, that would, that wouldn't be the case, but, uh, maybe he's, uh, you know, advertising for his new employer.

Um, you know, I mean, this is fun intersectional matchups, which, you know, we, we, we have kind of had a darth with, um, you know, moving.

Forward to certainly in 2026, if you look at some of those early schedules, you know, it kind of looks like, uh, certainly some, a bit of, uh, some bowl games.

And look, the committee in, in terms of some of these would be, you know, if Houston played BYU, like they would try to re-jigger in terms of the matchups and hopefully adjust things to where that's not, say, uh, not only an interconference game, but also, you know, a potential rematch.

So like there's There's gonna be some adjustments to kind of how we, how we look at this, but it sounds like a great weekend of football to me, you know, if, if we, we're able to get these and certainly properly spaced out, a couple on Friday, maybe one on Thursday, uh, you know, full day on Saturday, like this, this seems like a, a fun time and you add the kind of added element of, you know, kind of one and done, you know, that nature of things, um, could really ramp things up.

Yeah, I, I mean, I like the games.

I, I think the challenge that you have is, I don't know how many of those games feel like they're featuring someone that could seriously compete for the national championship, right?

And, and if people don't feel that those are, will they watch, right?

And there isn't this like Cinderella factor the same way that the NCAA tournament has, right?

And, and if you're trying to capture that.

Type of magic, right?

It it's like, I don't know, is, is anyone tuning in for Arizona versus USC, uh, with, with the idea that one of them gets the right to play against a 7 seed, uh, in a, in a couple of weeks, and then if they win that, then they definitely lose to the 2 seed.

Like, I, I don't know, that, that is my concern with it, but like, we're headed there regardless, so I, I think it'd be great football, I think it'd be a lot of fun.

I just don't know if the matchup will have enough juice to the average fan.

Yeah, I, I, I would say that those are good week one matchups.

I don't wanna see them December 11th and 12th.

I, I don't, I just don't think this adds.

Much to the season.

You wanna make them bowl games later, Fine.

I, we are playing an extra round of games to determine who's gonna lose in the next round.

Now, they, sure there are gonna be upsets that happen, and yes, Miami would be in that first round, and they ended up in the championship game last year as a 10 seed, so things can happen, but, I don't want to see Iowa Miami.

I, I, I don't want to see 8 and 4 Iowa in the playoffs.

They don't have a chance to win the national championship.

I don't want Iowa in my playoff at 2, at 8 and 4.

Most of those teams, I don't want in there.

Houston, I don't want in there.

I'm sorry.

I, I just think a lot of these matchups would just be filler for the sake of filler.

I, you know, would I guess they'd be somewhat interesting?

Yeah, I'd be, they'd be much more interesting in week 0, or week 1, or week 2, than they would be at this stage, for my, for my money.

Well, that, that goes back to what the CFP is in terms of, you know, being a participation trophy, you know, in terms of some of these early round matchups.

You know, it's not, it's not focusing on who is the best team to win the national title.

Like that's, that's what this conversation has changed into.

It, it's shifted from how do we make, uh, make, ensure that the best team is in the national title.

Game or make sure that the worthy teams, um, from this past season are in, uh, the national championship race, you know, that, that, that conversation has shifted a lot to, hey, we, we , we think these teams are more deserving, you know, it's almost a participation trophy, if you will, uh, for some of these early round games, and that's kind of why there has been, I think, a, a, a significant pushback from, from fans and others in terms of like, why are we doing this, you know, to, to your point, Pat.

Yeah, and that's, so.

OK.

People have said, well, you know, not obviously, not the 68 teams in the NCAA basketball tournament, they can't all win the championship, but it is an inclusive national tournament that every conference champion gets into.

This is not that.

The FCS championships, almost every FCS conference gets their champion into that tournament.

This would not be that.

This would be 22 teams from power conferences, plus James Madison, plus Tulane.

That's what it would be.

And 22 teams from 4 leagues is a lot of clutter that would show up there.

Uh, the teams that would get the buys, Indiana, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Oregon, Mississippi, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State, those would, they would host second-round games on campus.

You would get a second round at campus sites, and those would be played, say, December 1819, which is when the first-round games normally are now.

Uh, drawbacks, advantages, Brian, what do you think there?

Well, the biggest advantage is a lot of those teams that we, we think of getting, you know, those kind of automatic berths into the quarterfinals or, or those buys are, are getting, you know, home, home games, you know, in, in the playoff, that playoff feeling, you know, they, they would be bigger, bigger matchups, you know, you're talking about.

Um, you know, certainly some potential for Marquee Blue Bloods to, to play each other, um, you know, in this round at home, uh, which we've sadly gotten a lot less of in terms of the non-conference scheduling.

So, I, I think that's the biggest positive, is those teams that, frankly, have been denied, uh, home games in, in the current format, uh, in 12 teams would get that opportunity to, to see what it would feel like.

Especially in in some mid-December games for these, like, I mean, think, think of Indiana last year, you know, how crazy that stadium would have been, you know, if they had to host a playoff game.

Like that, that would be meaningful to, I think a lot of fans, a lot of these, these administrations too, to be able to host those games in terms of fundraising and revenue and generation and what, what it would mean to have some of those games on campus.

So, that to me is the The biggest advantage of the entire move to 24 teams is more teams would be able to host those first-round playoff games.

Now, whether that, that really outweighs some of the, the drawbacks of potentially playing, um, in mid-December at some of these sites, you know, who, who knows?

But I think that's the, the one thing that a lot of people have talked about is, hey, this at least gives the opportunity for a lot of those teams to host on, on those second-round games.

Yeah, the other drawback I see is just, I mean, the number of games you're having to play as an elite team to win a championship now, right?

I mean, the idea that a team like Indiana from last year has to win 4, theoretically 3 of them on neutral sites against elite teams, and then the 4th being the home game against a very good one, like, I don't know, but if, if, if.

It it makes me wonder how many more sort of halfway upsets we would get, because, I mean, it becomes much more of an NFL type playoff model, uh, where you're, you're, you're rolling the dice with more uncertainty the longer you go.

Yeah, more games, more chances for injuries, more chances for, for variants, and here's the other thing, OK, so, these teams, if there is no conference championship game.

On December 4th, 5th, you would go from Thanksgiving weekend to December 1819 between playing games.

We, all we heard last year, oh my God, the buy is killing these teams.

The buy is terrible for the playoffs.

It'll be a bigger buy, a longer time off here, uh, for many of these teams, not for all of them, but for many of them than, than in the previous setup.

Again, I think Indiana went a long way towards debunking that by destroying Alabama in the Rose Bowl, but maybe Indiana continues, you know, in retrospect, will be the outlier of all outliers.

Um, all right, going forward from here, the quarterfinals would be on or around New Year's Day.

That would be, uh, similar to what we've, we have had.

Um, and again, this is one where the Bulls exert their influence and what the They're on their neutral sites and playing those games there.

We would have then have the semifinals around January 7th and 8th, and then we would have a championship game on January 18th, theoretically, MLK Day.

Uh, it's certainly better than the January 27th we're gonna have this season.

Alert people.

Put that on your calendar.

January 27th is when the 2026, 20207 season will end, uh, very late.

So, that setup is largely the same there.

Do we think this is a good setup?

Have you guys enjoyed that, the quarterfinals around New Year's and bowls, semis, you know, on a random Thursday, Friday, championship game on a random Monday?

Uh, what do you think?

Absolutely not.

Um, this is, uh, again, the, the bowl system, you know, and, and look, the, the playoff is signed MOUs with all these bowls and, They're, they're contractually gonna be part of this for the next couple of years, like that's the part of the issue is, is the commissioners cannot quit the bowl system, and otherwise, you know, it should be, you know, like it's, it's almost like the, the, the dog is wagging the tail into the, you know, wagging the, the dog with the tail like that, this, this needs to be reversed, like the playoffs should be telling the bulls, all right, here is what we are doing.

It is not the case in terms of some of these dates and like, uh, uh, you know, certainly I'm a bit of a traditionalist, like I, I, I, I would love to have that.

Uh, kind of a New Year's Day feel back in terms of whether those are semi-final games, whether that's the national championship game, ideally, um, you know, where, where the sport actually ends on the day where everybody kind of thinks it is, uh, has ended, uh, historically, but, um, you know, it, it, it's another case of, you know, continued creep into January, which I'm, I'm not a fan of, uh, certainly from, uh, moving the season back.

You know, we'll see if, if, if they come around to the idea that, uh, that, that should actually be changing, but, uh, it doesn't sound.

Like it is.

Like it sounds like we're, we're gonna be kind of stuck with our current system, you know, as it is where it has infringed on January and a lot of that is because of the bowl games, which I, I know a lot of people have mixed feelings about, you know, it is certainly is a great experience to go out to the Rose Bowl or go out to the Orange Bowl or, or wherever, uh, and see some, some big-time games, and they do a great job in terms of hosting them and having all the hotel rooms.

I get, I get all that.

But, uh, you know, in terms of what should actually be better for the sport.

It's moving the calendar up or moving the back end of the calendar up, uh, instead of playing, playing in, um, you know, playing to the favor of the Bulls.

And if the, the Rose Bowl is so important, why is it a quarterfinal, you know, like that's like the easiest descriptor.

It's like, all right, like , well, this is, this is really like we could not lose this as part of our calendar.

OK, we'll play it as a random quarterfinal game of this long 2014 playoffs.

Like I did, it doesn't quite add up to me, but.

Um, that, and again, you know, like the, just the, the, the problems that kind of compound themselves as they go along when you, when you're trying to build this thing out, um.

are interesting.

Uh, and obviously, the presumption is that this is all going to make more money.

We don't know how much more, right?

We're, we're not yet sure how much ESPN and or Fox.

want to throw how much more money they want to throw in for the right to have Virginia at Vanderbilt, and Houston at BYU and Tulanea, Texas.

Maybe, maybe they'll say, you know what, we gotta have it, but they might also say, you know, I'm not sure that juice is worth that big a squeeze.

No, we're not gonna bid very much, or we're just, we're not gonna get into it.

So that's where I, that's another element where I think the, the Petitti-led.

Movement is going to, you're gonna have to actually put some numbers down that make a lot of compelling sense, especially if you're gonna get rid of conference championship games.

So, taking all this in, in total, Kevin, I'll start with you here.

What elements of the 2014 playoffs do you think improved the sport or improve college sports as a whole?

Any, some, all?

Uh, I mean, look, I, I think in this climate where people don't seem to care about anything other than making the playoffs, we are in a playoff obsessed world.

I think moving to 24 keeps more teams engaged down the stretch.

I understand that it weakens maybe the meaning of some of these monster games late in the year, but I do, I do buy the idea that more teams feeling like they're competing, more teams feeling like they are part of the process, you know, look, I'm, I'm a Northwestern grad, I, I've been realistic, there's 0, there was ever 0 ever chance that they would ever make a 14 team playoff, there's a very small chance they would ever make a 12 team playoff, unless, again, they, Indiana, it.

You know, 24 is, is doable.

Like, I've, I've been at Northwestern when they've been a top 25 team, like, that's, that's a path that I could, like, see a world where they get, right?

And so, I buy that, I just don't know if that outweighs all of the Headaches, challenges, changes, as, as you alluded to, sort of the, the breaking of the eggshells that, that we would get to, to get to this point.

Is it, is it worth that much for mid and low tier power conference teams to feel more involved in the championship process, even if they have no chance of winning the championship?

I, yeah, I'm, I'm, I'm selling, you know, like the only, the only positive that I see is, is the additional first-round games on campus like that, to, to kind of spread the love in terms of, uh, the ability for, for a lot of these more, a lot more teams to play those meaningful games, you know, in, in, in December on campus against good opponents that, that teams want to see, uh, see them play like that.

That's the only positive that I see with, with the move to 24.

And, you know, frankly, there, I think there's gonna be a lot of, you know, unintended unintended consequences that, uh, the commissioners and certainly the ADs.

Um, maybe they, maybe they thought about, but they really have not given a lot of weight to, you know, like I, I, I think I've looked, I look at coaches, you know , like they always think, oh, an expanded playoff.

All right, this is great, you know, I , I'm gonna be able to save my job every single year just by, by making an expanded 2014 playoff.

Not thinking about the pressure, which we've seen a lot in basketball, uh, certainly, right, Kevin?

Uh, we, we've seen a lot of, uh, issues in terms of, all right, yeah, you can make the, the, the big dance, you can make the tournament, but you, you, there's, there's pressure on there to win.

Like, I mean, James Franklin was fired.

After making a semifinal game the following year.

Like there's, there's gonna be teams that, all right, you, you go to 3 straight playoff games, like that, that's great.

You know, look at Kaylin Deboer, right?

You made the playoffs, all right.

You, you won a game.

All right, well, that's not our standard.

You know, our standard is, is to get deep in the tournament.

And if you're not doing that consistently, all right, that pressure to ramp up, you know, and, and, and, and maybe make a change when maybe a change isn't really warranted at some of these programs, that, that's gonna be a, a thing if, if there is a move to 2014 teams.

It's not gonna be, all right, no, you, you know, You're expected to make the playoffs every year.

And all right, your quarterback gets hurt.

Nope, not a lot of people are gonna be reminded of that, uh, when, when they're looking at that overall record at the end of the year.

So I think for, for a lot of these people, um, yes, it might be more money, maybe, um, you know, I think that there's still, still some open questions on that.

Um, it would be great to have had some additional games on 1st, uh, on campus in, in the 1st or 2nd round, but, uh, I think in totality, it really just kind of dilutes the product.

And I think that's why a lot of people are not, not, not fans of this 24 teamer.

Yeah, to reiterate, the Twitter poll, the threads poll, etc.

again, not scientific, not inclusive of every factor, but People aren't excited.

People don't want this.

People have no great push for this.

Again, the FCS, yeah, they do a 2014 team playoff.

I don't hear everybody, people in the FCS saying it is the greatest thing.

It is so awesome, the way we do it.

There's also far fewer complications to the way they do it than what would be entailed in this.

Uh, Greg Sankey.

Free advice.

I know you're just dying for free advice from this podcast.

Hold the line.

Hold the line at 16.

I don't think 16's perfect.

I have like 12, but I would sure rather see 16 than I would rather see 24, which I think would really do damage to the regular season and would put a bunch of Slightly better than mediocre teams into a playoff, they have no chance of winning.

So, we'll keep discussing this as the uh playoff discussions go on.

So, you know, form your own opinions, get your anchorage, uh, your outrage , uh, cranked up, and we'll keep talking about it.

Uh, another element of football economics here, I think, Arkansas, uh, announced it is dropping men's and women's tennis.

Does that have to do with football?

Probably a lot, because money saved on Olympic sports becomes money spent on other sports, specifically football.

Uh, Arkansas tennis cost about 2.35 million per year, according to its 2024-20202025 financial reports.

Uh, that's basically, so cutting the tennis team pays one year out of the one third of the buyout for former football coach Sam Pittman to not coach.

He's getting about $7.

758 million in buyout money.

Uh, and that's the way a lot of football programs roll .

They splurge, they give bad contracts, they end up regretting it, they end up having to buy their way out.

When they gave Pittman this contract, June 2022, Hunter Yazek, the athletic said, there is no doubt, Coach Pittman has proven to be the right man to lead our football team, and I believe we're just getting started.

In fact, they were just starting to fall off a cliff.

They had gone 9 and 4 that year.

Thereafter, he went 20 and 23, and then he had to go, and it cost a lot of money.

So, Fellows, uh, There is obviously continued uh spending at a higher and higher level for football players, for basketball players, that doesn't seem to be slowing down, it sure isn't reversing.

Are things like this going to continue to happen at power conference schools?

That's where it's a little bit more rare.

Iowa State dropped women's gymnastics.

Utah dropped beach volleyball in the power, uh, in the power 2, if you will.

Uh, Ohio State reduced scholarships for men's gymnastics.

So, even Ohio State is feeling like they need to divert funds elsewhere.

Even an SEC school is looking to say, where can we save money here?

What is, is this a sign, Brian, I'll start with you, of what's going to keep happening, or is this just Arkansas needs money because they're in a bad spot?

Well, it's, it's not Arkansas needs money.

I mean, this is a $200 million athletic department, you know, and, and if they wanted to keep uh men and women's tennis, they, they could have, like it's as simple as that.

Like this is kind of more about, you know, what the, the institution itself, you know, what, what, what do they value?

What do they want to promote?

What do they want to have student-athletes, uh, promoting the brand about, you know, like this is a rounding error in terms of the actual expenses, um, you know, overall in terms of the program, this is why Um, you know, football does subsidize, uh, a lot of these Olympic or or non-revenue sports.

Um, you know, there, there's a, you know, it's just ultimately came down to, I think Arkansas , you know, deciding, um, you know, we, we haven't been competitive, you know, recently, we're certainly in terms of the actual revenue generated that could take away from those expenses.

This is one of the, like, they only made like $2000 you know, or less than that, uh, last year in terms of the actual money generated from this program, like.

That, that's a, that's a probably more of a concerning figure in terms of, uh, some of your administrators not doing what they should be doing in terms of actually, uh, you know, highlighting and and emphasizing this program.

Um, it, it doesn't take much, you know, to, to be competitive, even in the pretty mighty SEC in terms of, uh, how stacked the number of programs there are in that league.

It doesn't take much to, to really be competitive in a sport like this.

I think it's more of a Bigger institutional decision, which we're probably gonna be seeing a lot more, even at the power two level in terms of, you know, adjusting priorities a little bit.

Um, you know, I think it has changed nowadays in terms of, it's not just, you know, scholarship counts, you know, you know, this is much more of a roster-based sport, uh, after the house settlement to where you can say, all right, maybe, maybe we just zero out those scholarship costs, you know, from, from the athletic department.

Um, maybe this Um, I, I, I'm, I'm kind of surprised that, uh, especially given the international nature of, of tennis, that, uh, that hasn't been emphasized more by, by other, other programs in terms of, hey, I, I can get somebody that, uh, you know, is coming from some of the Balkan countries, and they're gonna be paying full freight, uh, you know, to, to, to our actual school.

We're gonna get a percentage of the back in terms of athletic revenue, um, you know, I think that that's gonna be much more of a discussion and Um, even, even in, like you mentioned, you bring up Ohio State there, that's one of the largest athletic departments in the country in terms of sports sponsorship and certainly the number of, uh, athletic expenses and revenues generated.

Um, we're probably gonna see some, some more adjustments as we move forward, um, in this area.

It's not just about, um, all right, you know, we We need some additional money for, for an assistant football coach.

Yeah, I think there are some larger factors at play and certainly there were at Arkansas, but, um, you know, the bottom line is there, there's no reason why they, they couldn't have kept this program around.

Um, they, they made the decision and, and that's, that's what they're gonna have to own moving forward and a lot of these other programs are gonna have to own moving forward as well.

Yeah, I, I do think we're probably headed towards a world where Sports that don't , like, boost the brand of the institution aren't something that people have rallied around at all, become very easy chops.

Like, in Arkansas , again, I mean, tennis is a very international sport, as Brian mentioned, that can be good for some schools because it can be a revenue generator in terms of tuition.

It's a selling point, especially at smaller schools of, hey, like, this is a sport that will bring us in revenue, not lose us money, but like, if you're Arkansas, like, Look, I think the SEC is very invested in baseball and softball, and you see the Big 10 being, you know, kind of not, there's a lot of women's volleyball, and there's, like, real growth to be had there.

I think there's, there's probably a conversation beyond just football revenue or money needs to be spent on football cause we need to win a football.

That, that is obviously true, but I do think you're seeing real investments made in some quote unquote, non-revenue sports that have a chance to become revenue generating or closer to revenue generating.

And have a chance to, you know, add real value, not just to the student athlete experience, but also like the student experience generally at an SEC school, Big 10 school.

I don't know where things like tennis fit into that.

I don't know where things like golf fit into that.

I, I do worry that, you know, you, you will see much slimmer sport offerings overall.

It doesn't mean it will just be football and basketball.

I think there will be more than that, but.

Yeah, like, I think there's a there there's a real question of like, what is tennis bringing to Arkansas versus what is Arkansas bringing to tennis, and if the if if if it's skewed in the opposite direction, then, yeah, I think you're gonna see a lot of cuts.

Yeah, I think this, the, the trend I expect to see is Power conference schools will keep.

Olympic sports that they're good at, funded at a pretty good level.

If they have a chance to win a conference championship, to win a national championship, to be in the top 1020, 1510, 2015, 2020 nationally, then I think they will probably attempt to continue funding them.

But if you're in the other sports, and you're not that good, or you don't historically have a lot of success there, I would be concerned.

And I hate it, I hate it.

I, I'm not endorsing it.

But I think that's the trend that uh schools will probably head into.

I talked to Larry Benz as, uh, board, head of the board of trustees at Louisville about this, and he said, you know, we're, we're good at a number of Olympic sports, and he, he said, a lot of places are gonna look at the ones that we're bad at, we may just, they may end up eventually being like intramurals.

And, again, a lot of the students that come in, they're not, they don't even, don't just provide.

A tuition boost if they're coming from overseas or out of state or whatever.

They're actually good students, or good representatives of the school.

I just don't know if that matters anymore, because I think it's all about, can we, can, can we win a championship, or can we get funding, uh, a revenue out of your sport?

And if not, guess what?

You might be in trouble there.

And this, again, is so that colleges can spend recklessly.

On football and basketball.

That's generally what we're talking about.

So we can overspend for a power forward , so we can overspend for a wide receiver, so we can overpay our coaches, so we can put ourselves into buyout hell, just in case we're good enough in those sports.

John Calipari, until this recent round of of of uh.

Um, renegotiations was a top 3 salary, I believe, for Arkansas.

Arkansas has been a top 16 team under Calipari.

Not bad, by any means, going to the tournament, winning a couple of games, but not top 3, haven't gotten that far yet, but they're gonna spend like he is uh, a top 3 coach, and they're gonna spend like crazy for their, for their roster.

Football, when you are really fighting uphill at Arkansas.

Let's be real about where Arkansas generally fits into the SEC hierarchy.

You're going to spend like you you're competing for a national championship.

Can you?

I don't know, but that's the thing.

Everybody thinks we have got to go all in on football.

The problem is, there's still half the teams that have to lose in football when half the teams win.

So, everybody trying to win in football, you can all try, you're not all going to do it.

That's the bottom line there.

All right, it's over.

Uh, NFL draft happened this weekend.

Uh, Brian had some numbers from that and from in terms of conference draft picks, 87 new record SEC players picked, 68 from the Big 1038 from the ACC and the Big 12, and then everything falls off a cliff.

Notre Dame slash UConn combined 7, I think it was 6 for Notre Dame, 1 for UConn, 4 from FCS, 4 from the American, 4 from MAC, 3 from Mountain West, 2 Sun Belt, 1 Cusa.

And one international uh athlete who doesn't play football.

So Conference USA tied the international athletes.

Uh, Brian, what are we taking away from this?

Well, you know, the biggest thing in the SEC is still on top, you know, I think the, and, and, you know, you're going to Destin in a couple of weeks for spring meetings.

I am sure this figure of the most draft picks is gonna get brought up time and time again, as especially with the move to 9 conference games.

Look at how tough our league is, you know.

And, and I think there's something to that, you know, like that , you know, every SEC school had at least one draft day, like that, that's meaningful, you know, it's, it's notable, and, and there's, there's more of them, you know, nowadays, not just, uh, in terms of the overall record for the conference, but per school, you know, that , that number has ticked up as well.

It just kind of speaks to Talent coalescing in places like the SEC and the Big 10.

I mean, 90% of all these draft picks, 90% played in a, in a power 4 school, 60% of the entire draft picks played in either the Big 10 or the SEC.

You go back to, uh, that first NFL draft after the NIL and, uh, the one-time transfer portal was suggested in 2022, 43%, uh, this is in my column on SI.

com, 43% played in the Power Four.

So it's gone from 43% to 90%, you know, even, uh, looking at, or that's just, uh, in, in the power two, so 43% to 60%, uh, 70% to 90% in terms of playing in the power four.

So like you're seeing that shift, that coalescing of talent around those power four leagues, uh, since NIL, since, uh, the one-time transfer portal has really become in vogue, that mirrors what we're seeing on the field, you know, it's just that those power 4.

Teams, uh, are, are much better, you know, I think from, from, uh, top to bottom.

Now, I think there's depth, uh, issues certainly, and that's what the SEC probably experienced is, look, a lot of those times, you know, there's Georgia, you know, producing 1314 draft picks, you know, Alabama producing 1314, 15 draft picks every single year.

That, that has changed, you know, it's, it's at the top where things have been spread out.

But, um, in, in terms of, hey, the SEC's got a lot of good, really good players, yeah, that, that, that was.

Definitely borne out by this most recent draft as it has been for the last 20 years.

And I think that will definitely be a talking point for the SEC as we have this playoff debate, as we have this move to 9 conference games, that's gonna add additional losses to, to a lot of these records.

Everybody's gonna say, well, look, look how, how difficult our league is.

And that was, uh, the NFL draft was kind of the most recent, um, you know, in terms of validating a response to the, to the what the SEC has been kind of pumping out in terms of their propaganda.

I, I think it puts some of the bigger programs in the SEC sort of on the, on the hot seat.

Obviously, a lot of them made their, made their moves, LSU Florida, but LSU 7 pros, fired coach, Florida, 7 pros, fired a coach.

Auburn, 5 pros, fired a coach.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss has 2, and they're, you know, nearly nearly won the darn thing, and Vanderbilt had 1 and had a real chance at the playoffs, like, Coaching still matters.

Obviously, Ole Miss has, has talent and, and guys who would have gotten drafted had they been in this draft, you know, Chambliss, you know, chief among them.

Um, but at the end of the day, like, I, I think the SEC shell is, it is deeper than everybody else, and I don't think that's incorrect.

I, I do think the SEC, you know, playing the bottom half of the SEC is probably more difficult from a pure talent standpoint than the Big 10 or than other leagues.

The problem is, is the results have not matched that, and that's because a lot of these bigger programs in, in the league just have not gotten it right, and we'll see if the Summalls and the Wayne Kiffins and the um Alex Golis can can turn that around.

But to me, it's, it's another warning flag of, like, man, These teams have been doing less with more here over the last several years, and it's time to, to get it right if the SEC wants to, wants to win games at the, at the level that they're getting players drafted.

Yeah, you might wanna at least get to a championship game in the playoffs.

Haven't done that for the last 3 years, so, uh, the SEC's got, they got work to do to match their talent level.

Let's, let's put it that way.

I agree with you.

Um, one SEC player who was not drafted.

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt quarterback, Heisman runner-up.

A lot of people, I don't know, seem to turn this into like a character judgment on Pavia.

He could have, if, if he was 6'4, nobody would care about his character.

He's 5'10.

He's not NFL size quarterback.

So this was not a, oh, we, we just, we, we think he's too cocky or he's a bad guy.

No, he just, he was never gonna get picked.

That was not him.

That was one of the reasons he was a sixth-year college guy with 2 years of junior college.

You know, he's 24 years old, that's why he's playing in college.

I love Diego Pavia.

He was phenomenal in college.

He will be a college hero, he should be.

He was outstanding, but he was never gonna get picked.

To me, he is the closest thing I've seen to Pavia was Doug Flutie at Boston College, undersized, athletic, scrappy, made stuff happen, figured stuff out.

Doug Flutie was an 11th round draft pick.

There is no 11th round anymore.

They stop at 7.

Pavia certainly would have been picked if there were 11 rounds.

There's not.

He's gonna get a free agent chance with the Ravens, maybe it'll go well, maybe he ends up in Canada, maybe he ends up playing spring, one of these spring leagues, I don't know, but, but the idea that Diego Pavia somehow cost himself being drafted by being too cocky or something is stupid.

Uh, all right, Kevin, let's talk a little basketball.

Uh, the portal is closed, but not all the players have landed.

Who are some of the big targets still out there?

Who's weighing the NBA versus a return?

Where do we stand on, on the guys that have not picked a school yet?

Yeah, there's really 4 huge ones that are pro or portal.

Uh, Alan Graves from Santa Clara, uh, who is probably a fringe first-round pick, uh, Milan Momcilovich from Iowa State, by all accounts, wants to go pro, just wants to have good enough feedback too.

I think that's very much 50/50.

Duke Harris from Wake Forest, we talked about him.

Maybe a couple of weeks ago, um, it seems like Tennessee, the leader there, if he decides to, um, to, to go through, but he wants to go through the process, right?

This is not someone who's gonna, gonna walk away from, uh, the draft process to lock in with Tennessee.

And so that's a, that's a risky game, very similar to the one, that we saw Michigan play last year with Yaxel Lieborg, and it, it paid off for, for Michigan.

But Yak is very different than Duke Harris in terms of, I think, like, his aspiration.

Like Yak was happy to be a big kid for another year.

Like, I think Duke wants to be a pro, I think Duke's agent wants him to be a pro.

Be interested to see how that shakes out, and then the other one is is Tunde Yaafu, who is an 11th hour portal entry from Baylor, um, very much wants to go to the NBA from, from what I've been told, thinks he'll probably be a 1st round pick, but if he can't get a level of certainty from his NBA feedback.

I don't know, it's $4 million waiting for him in the portal in, in a month, maybe, you know, maybe UCLA takes the stab that he's a SoCal kid, they need a wing desperately, uh, they're the school that's been rumored most, but I think there will be a lot of people that might circle the wagons here in, in the coming days and weeks and, and make an offer that will make it hard for him to stay in the draft.

So, those are the four, and then, uh, Massamba Diop is probably the other big portal name.

He's not in the draft, it's Gonzaga and Saint John's, uh, in there for the Arizona State transfer.

Good player, um, expensive player, uh, seems like Saint John's probably in the lead, um, to , to add to add more size, the way they wanna play, obviously replacing Zubbi Ejafor, um, but yeah, we'll, we'll see where that one shakes out.

I think we could get a resolution on that relatively shortly.

And so, I, I mean, if you're gonna go through the NBA process, you, you can go, you can do this in early June, right?

End of May is the college withdrawal deadline, yeah, so we, yeah, we gotta get to the combine, yeah, and the, the issue is, and maybe this changes with the 5 to play 5 stuff that might actually give somebody a little bit more willingness to ride the wave with Duke if they think that in, in June, there's a second portal of sorts, but, you know.

If you wait till end of May with a $5 million you know, cap hold essentially, and then you find out that you can't use that that $5 million is not coming to your roster, like, There's no one to go get, you know, there might be like one random European that would come, but it's not gonna be, it's not gonna be Duke Harris level, yeah, that's fair, yeah.

Uh, that was my next question is, are there, you know, some, some European guys out there that are kind of stashed and almost waiting, you know, to see if they're gonna.

End up playing in college, no, not, not in a bunch of them.

There's a, I mean , there's a ton that are interested, um, there's been more movement on that front.

I would say this time last year, there was a lot of guys just now sort of realizing that college was an option for them, as the kind of amateurism rules have evolved, and there's been more ability to say, hey, we're gonna pluck a 22-year-old out of the ACB in Spain, like, that, that was not necessarily seen as possible to everyone.

Uh, until probably this time last year, those guys have now been being recruited all year.

So there's a, you, you're, you're working from behind.

There are still guys, more guys keep popping up every day.

I got a text from an agent yesterday who would be interested in this guy from China.

He's 7'5.

I said, I, I , I said, has he graduated high school?

He said, let me get back to you on that.

That is a pretty critical portion of this, right?

And, and, and that's, but, but.

Everyone is going to exhaust every avenue for, for talent, especially down the stretch.

There's more, there's more roster holes than good players available at this point.

That's what I would say.

Yeah, very interesting.

OK, well, hey, big news in LSU LSU.

They have a player, singular, but it's better than the zero that they had.

Uh, Mohammad Diabate, uh, who played last season at Kentucky, previously had been at Alabama.

Averaged 9 points, 5.5 rebounds, shot a whopping 21% from 3.

he gives LSU now the number 88 ranked portal class, since he is the whole class.

Uh, amongst teams that have first-year coaches, North Carolina has the number 5 class, Providence 6, this is all according to 24/7.

Arizona State, 10, Cincinnati 18, on down, down, down, down, down, LSU.

88.

My man, General Will Wade, is, does he, can he still find a roster?

I think he's gonna find the United Nations from what I've been told.

Um, yeah, it's, I, I, I know Rick Stansbury, who is, uh, among the renegades that we've got rocking and rolling here, uh, down in Baton Rouge.

He has spent a lot of time over the last several months, um.

Investigating the international market, investigating guys that could come over again, like multi-million dollar players that are high-level pros in, in different leagues across the world, seeing if, hey, they, they wanna try their hand at one year of college eligibility.

So, I would expect a significant global flavor to, to this LSU group when it's all said and done.

Uh, it will still be an expensive roster, it will just not be a lot of, like, familiar faces.

Maybe it'll work out great, but I think that's the, that's the plan as of now.

This guy, the, the Rick Stansbury import export uh firm, uh, that, that will be something to watch as always.

Uh, all right, Kevin, appreciate it.

Uh, last thing we're gonna hit here on our way out .

The, the annual examination of the Kentucky Derby names.

It's Derby Week here in Louisville, where I am.

I'm covering the Derby.

It's Saturday, and we have the twenty-horse field as of now, some people will still scratch, some other ones will come in, but we've got what we've got.

I'm not gonna read all the names, but I've asked Brian and Kevin to give me their, their best name and worst name from this year's field.

Brian, who's your best Derby name?

Well, uh, selfishly, you know, Wonder Dean, which is the Japanese horse, and I, I know you were, uh, speaking with, uh, some of their folks, uh, earlier today, uh, that, that selfishly is, is, uh, my favorite, just given my middle name is Dean, so like I'm, I'm I'm throwing that one in there.

Uh, Chief Wallaby, I kind of like that one, just the the name of the sound, and you can kind of see, you know, when when they're making the final call, Chief Wallaby breaks to the outside, like you.

You can kind of see that it's like those, those are the the ones that, uh, stuck out, stuck out to me.

Um, Pavlovian and six-speed, I was not, uh, not, uh, thrilled about, like I'm, I'm thinking that was a pretty generic further ado, another one.

So like there's, it's, it's not a great year, I don't think for, for derby names.

Um, you know, you know, you're, you're the expert.

I would, I would defer to you on that one, but it didn't seem like the, the greatest of years in terms of some of those names.

I like the litmus test.

I think that's a, that's a, that's a sharp name, seems like long odds for uh the number 4 in the in in the race, so, uh, hopefully litmus test can can prove everybody wrong.

I'm also, I'm, I'm a Harry Potter guy, so Albus, uh, I don't know if picking like the old guy is is is really a a indicator for speed, uh, but I don't know, maybe he can fly.

Any, any names you do not like?

Man, I, I wasn't into, uh, I wasn't into full effort in, in no space.

I, I'm never a fan of the no space as it is, you know.

Yeah, full effort is one word, that's no, that's bad.

And you can easily make it two words, there's no reason to make it one.

I, I've got a long list of complaints about horse names.

That is one of them, of, of smashing them up when you, especially when you don't have to there.

I don't like Incredible.

Uh, it's a Bolt Diorro Colt.

Uh, he's a very good racehorse, but Incredible, no, you're forcing it, you're forcing it there.

Uh, as far as names I like, I can, I like Renegade.

Uh, I, I like 3 syllables is good, one word, 3 syllables, one word, I'm down with that, and I , I, you know, you, it gives you a little bit of an edge, renegade.

You're right though, this is a bad year for names.

We don't have great names, we don't have terrible names.

We were fortunate that Chip Honcho, uh, scratched because nobody wants that name in there.

And there was a very good horse, actually, who got hurt, two year old champion, Ted Nafi.

Uh, it, it's named for a guy named Ned Toffee, who I'm actually gonna write about later this week , Spendthrift Farm.

Wonderful guy, wonderful family in horse racing.

I don't really want to see a play on his name for a horse that's especially like a derby potential horse.

So, uh, there's nobody in here that rises to the appalling level of the all-time worst, which was wool sandals.

I need to look up exactly when wool sandals was in the Kentucky Derby, but that, that, the fact that there was ever such a thing is one of the worst, uh, 2007, wool sandals.

Whoever came up with that, I'm glad you're lost to history.

You're dead to me.

We don't need a wool sandals horse ever in the Kentucky Derby.

Uh, we'll be back next week.

We'll talk about something, I don't know what, probably who won the Derby, but no, real , actually football and basketball as well.

Thanks for listening.

Uh, thanks for watching.

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