Will Any Of The CFB Title Contenders Flop This Season? | Others Receiving Votes

Uh, the AP top 25 made official what I had already seen kind of developing is that.

Everybody is picking the same 7 teams at the top in varying orders, but it does not.

It, it's these 7, and then there's a drop-off in apparently the minds of everyone, including Sports Illustrated with our preseason top 25, um, to 8 to 25.

But the, these 7 teams, in some order, Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, Texas, Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami.

Um, some commonalities there.

They all either have returning big-time quarterbacks or landed a big-time quarterback in the portal.

Miami and Indiana will be the ones that went into the portal, and both have done that really, really well, a quarterback in the past.

So, we all know, the preseason top 25s do not play out that way.

Out of that group of 7, which one flops?

All right.

Define flop.

I mean like implosion, like, uh, what, I think I wrote some of them down.

Number 2, Penn State last year.

Number 4, Clemson.

Number 9, LSU.

Number 13, South Carolina.

I mean, are you just talking about total implosion?

Um, I'm, I'm talking about they end up.

Outside of the title picture, um, probably, you know, certainly outside of the top 10.

I mean, if you, if you got a total implosion, we'll take that, you know, we're fans of crash scenes here, so, but, you know, well, do you think, I, I don't see, uh, a flop in the classic sense, uh, out of those top 7.

Of course, I said that last year.

That I did not see a flop out of the, out of the favorites, and guess what happened.

So, things always happen, but if you're making me choose between Picking a flop or.

Attending a Belichick presser, I'll, I'll, I'll go with the flop thing.

Uh, these are like pinhole concerns, OK?

So I don't want you to think, uh, you know , they're doomed.

But if I had to pick, Uh, 3, and then I'll narrow it down to 1.

Indiana.

Not because I have any doubts about Kirk Senetti and his, his idea, you know, we're going to hunt down complacency.

I'm sure they're going to do that.

But it's so difficult.

I mean, incredibly difficult, uh, to repeat as national champions.

Uh, I think there's only been 3 of them in the last, what, uh, 31 years.

Uh, and they're gonna take everybody's best shot.

They are nobody's, uh, mystery team anymore.

Everybody knows what they can do.

To, Texas, and I only throw Texas in there from the standpoint, if they lose against Ohio State early again, does that just, does all the negativity bubble instantly to the surface again with, with that program.

And then I 3rd, I think 3rd is, is Miami.

And uh they lost so many good players, uh, to the NFL.

They do have another new quarterback, and yes, they have shown that they can put in new quarterbacks and not miss a beat.

But there still is a transition involved there.

And I'm not big at looking at the schedule and saying this determines everything , but they are at Clemson, they are at Notre Dame, and those are potential landmines for them.

So, uh, If I had to pick one, I would probably just say Indiana, again, just from the standpoint of how tough it is to do what they've done in the past two years.

I hear an unapologetic hater.

That's what I hear.

I, I, I'll talk to Coachig about this.

Yeah, you go over and you just, you, you get to Bloomington and tell him that, please.

Yeah, we'll sick him on you.

Uh, no, I mean, look, your reasoning, uh, regarding Indiana certainly makes sense, and, and they are.

You know, they are integrating another new quarterback 3 years.

Can you, can you absolutely hit it out of the park every single time?

Although Signetti's history was in James Madison, he did too.

I mean they brought in a new guy, plug him in, and they just did great.

But, uh, the schedule's really hard for them too, you know.

I mean, not the non-conference, we know that they don't play anybody non-conference, but they've got Oregon, they've got Ohio State, um.

So, no, actually, I don't think they do have Oregon this year, but, uh, anyhow, they, they, they, I, I get that.

I'm gonna lean toward Texas, and I agree, pinhole concerns is a pretty good way to put it.

It's not like you look and say, oh man, they're in trouble.

But I look at this Texas season a little bit like, I looked at Penn State last year.

It's like the eggs have piled high in the basket.

Everybody is talking national championship.

Arch the way he finished last season, gives everybody that optimism, and then I think they had the best year in the portal of anybody in terms of adding talent around him and to help the offense.

Uh, and I, and then they added Rashim Biles on defense, who I just absolutely adore at linebacker.

So, like, I, I, I just get the feeling like the expectations and the pressure have ratcheted it up to the point that the first time something goes wrong, Like at Penn State, panic sets in, or pressure or negativity.

And if that Ohio State game goes bad at home, look out.

And then two weeks after that, they are at Tennessee.

And as you know, teams go in there in the Neyland Stadium, good teams, and they lose.

I mean, I've, I've seen them storm the field a time or two after big wins.

Then you got Red River, and if by then the wheels are coming off, look out.

Uh, that's, that's, that's my only concern there is I just think the dynamics present a, a chance for For, for, for an early like mayhem to set in and for people to, to start losing confidence quickly.

So, again, I, I'm by no means convinced that's gonna happen, but if you, if you make me pick one of those seven schools, which I did make you pick, I, I made the rundown.

I just made myself pick it.

So that's what we're going with.

All right, Gene, in 1 2nd, Pat, you, you were right about Indiana.

They do not play Oregon this season, right?

OK, thank you for correcting the record there.

But , uh, still the, the Ohio State games looms large.

They've got USC, I know, coming to Bloomington.

I think they're at Michigan, so they, they do have a lot still, yeah, uh, in a very good league at what at you dubbed also, yes, yes, which boy that has been a tough place for teams to go in the last since from Kaylin Deboer through Jed Fish, yeah.