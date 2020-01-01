No. 8 Wisconsin is seeking its sixth straight bowl game victory when it faces No. 6 Oregon in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

How to Watch:

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Wisconsin (10–3) has won four of its last five bowl games under coach Paul Chryst. He will look to bring the team its third top-10 finish in four years with a Rose Bowl victory. Star running back Jonathan Taylor will lead the Badgers' offense against the Ducks' defense, which is ranked 10th in the nation. Taylor has rushed for 1,909 yards and 21 TDs this year and totaled over 6,000 yards in three seasons.

Oregon returned to national prominence during coach Mario Cristobal's second season with the Ducks, who went 11–2 and won the Pac-12. Quarterback Justin Herbert will want to put on a strong performance during his last chance to impress NFL scouts ahead of the draft. This season, he threw for 1,273 yards with 32 touchdowns and has completed 66.7% of his passes. Herbert is predicted to be a potential top-10 draft pick.

The Ducks are looking for their fourth Rose Bowl victory all-time with previous wins coming in 1917, 2012 and 2015. Oregon and Wisconsin met in the 2012 version of the hallowed game, with the Ducks beating the Badgers 45–38.