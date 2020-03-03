Denny Medley/USA Today Sports

N.C. Central University defensive back Trevor VanDyke was shot and killed in Durham, N.C., on Monday night, the school confirmed Tuesday.

VanDyke, a 20-year-old freshman, was killed in a shooting at an off-campus apartment complex, and his death is being investigated as a homicide by the Durham Police Department.

"Our community has been shaken by the sudden and tragic death of one of our first-year students. It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news that Mr. Trevor VanDyke was killed on March 2," NCCU chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye wrote in a message to students.

"On behalf of NCCU, I have extended our sympathy to his mother. This young Eagle's untimely passing is difficult for all of us. We would ask that you place Mr. VanDyke's family, classmates and friends in your thoughts and prayers."

According to the Raleigh News and Observer, police said VanDyke was shot two miles south of campus around 9:30 p.m. ET. Investigators think he was shot at Campus Crossing Apartments and drove to a second location following the shooting. Authorities said the incident "does not appear to have been random."

VanDyke's high school, Clayton High in Clayton, N.C., posted a tribute to him on the school's Facebook page on Tuesday.

"It is a sad day in Comet Country as we hear of the passing of Trevor VanDyke this morning," the school said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

NCCU will provide grief counseling to students on campus and plans to hold a vigil in honor of VanDyke on Tuesday night.