UCF Women's Basketball Becomes First Team Sponsored in NIL Era

A new era of college sports is here as companies offer sponsorships to athletes across the country. And Wednesday, UCF made history in the name, image and likeness (NIL) era

College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving is the first company to sponsor an entire team, adding on the Central Florida women's basketball team in addition to their current deal with Miami's D'Eriq King.

“We’re really excited. It’s something new, and we don’t really know where it’s going to go, and we’re just getting our foot in the door,” UCF graduate senior Masseny Kaba said to the Sun Sentinel on Tuesday. “Hopefully, we can grow from this opportunity and get more endorsements if those opportunities are given to us.

“We’re just going to take it one at a time, and we’re glad that we have this and we’re all very excited.”

Financial details were not announced. 

"As a former college basketball player and father of three daughters, this is such an honor for our organization to be able to support these outstanding female athletes and teammates who work so hard at their craft," College Hunks co-founder Nick Friedman said in a statement

The Knights lost to Northwestern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, finishing the season 16-5. 

