After being fired by the university on Sunday, Dan Mullen bid farewell to Florida football with a heartfelt note.

Mullen was fired after an overtime loss to Missouri on Saturday that ensured that the Gators will finish with their worst SEC record since 1979. His final meeting with the press was also a disaster, but the former coach had nothing but positive words for the program.

"I want to thank UF President Dr. Fuchs, Scott Stricklin, the Board of Trustees, and Gator Nation for the privilege of being Head Football Coach at the University of Florida," Mullen wrote.

"I will always cherish the two National Championships we won during my time at UF, along with the past three New Year's Six Bowls to name a few. The program has a bright future ahead with the young talent on the team and the new football facility that will be finished next spring. My family and I thank you for the honor of being your Head Football Coach. Go Gators!"

Mullen led the Gators to a 34–15 record over three-plus seasons, including an SEC East division title last year. However, Florida dropped to 5–6 this year after its fifth consecutive SEC loss on Saturday.

The university now owes Mullen a total of $12 million in buyout money, including $6 million in the next month. Running backs and special teams coordinator Greg Knox will serve as the team's interim coach, including for next week's game against Florida State.

