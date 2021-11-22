Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dan Mullen Posts Farewell Note on Twitter After Being Fired By Florida

Author:

After being fired by the university on Sunday, Dan Mullen bid farewell to Florida football with a heartfelt note.

Mullen was fired after an overtime loss to Missouri on Saturday that ensured that the Gators will finish with their worst SEC record since 1979. His final meeting with the press was also a disaster, but the former coach had nothing but positive words for the program. 

"I want to thank UF President Dr. Fuchs, Scott Stricklin, the Board of Trustees, and Gator Nation for the privilege of being Head Football Coach at the University of Florida," Mullen wrote.

"I will always cherish the two National Championships we won during my time at UF, along with the past three New Year's Six Bowls to name a few. The program has a bright future ahead with the young talent on the team and the new football facility that will be finished next spring. My family and I thank you for the honor of being your Head Football Coach. Go Gators!"

SI Recommends

Mullen led the Gators to a 34–15 record over three-plus seasons, including an SEC East division title last year. However, Florida dropped to 5–6 this year after its fifth consecutive SEC loss on Saturday.

The university now owes Mullen a total of $12 million in buyout money, including $6 million in the next month. Running backs and special teams coordinator Greg Knox will serve as the team's interim coach, including for next week's game against Florida State.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Gators news, head over to All Gators.

YOU MAY LIKE

Brian Kelly leading the Fighting Irish out of the tunnel.
College Football

Brian Kelly Didn't Hesitate When Asked About Leaving Notre Dame

The Notre Dame coach took a page out of Tomlin's playbook with this answer.

Peng Shuai
Tennis

WTA Says Peng Shuai's Call With IOC Officials Does Not Alleviate Concerns

A video call between Olympic officials and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has seemed to raise more questions than reassurances.

Robert_Quinn
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 IDP Waiver Wire Report

Don't look now, but Robert Quinn has 10 sacks.

A Lions fan wears a toilet costume on his head
Extra Mustard

The NFL’s Thanksgiving Slate Could Be a Real Stinker

All six teams playing Thursday lost their games Sunday.

Purdue men's basketball celebrates its tournament title
College Basketball

Purdue, Duke Rise Into Top Five of Men's AP Poll

The Boilermakers are coming off a huge weekend. Who else moved in this week's top 25?

Left: John Morrison strikes Big E in the ring | Right: Hit Row in the ring as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott delivers a promo
Play
Wrestling

WWE Castoffs Running Out of Places to Go

AEW, Impact and NJPW simply can’t sign all the performers WWE is releasing.

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jaylen Johnson (23) reaches trying to catch a pass against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers during the first half at Sanford Stadium.
College Football

Projections for Every Bowl Game

From the Bahamas Bowl to the playoff, here's how bowl season is looking with one week left in the regular season.

Michigan running back Blake Corum
College Football

Michigan RB Uses NIL Money to Buy Turkeys for Families in Need

Wolverines sophomore running back Blake Corum put his NIL money toward a great Thanksgiving cause.