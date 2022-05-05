Skip to main content
Tom Crean a ‘Hot Name’ in Mid-Major Coaching Search, per Report

Veteran college basketball coach Tom Crean has emerged as a candidate for the vacant job at Evansville, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

The source told Goodman that Crean talked “quite a bit” about the Western Kentucky and Evansville jobs this past year after it was known that it would be his last season as the coach at Georgia.

Crean was fired as the coach of the Bulldogs in March after the program concluded a 6–26 season. In total, Crean finished his coaching career at Georgia with a 15–57 record in SEC play.

The fall from grace for Crean at Georgia was surprising, given his success at his previous two stops relative to his failure with the Bulldogs.

Crean compiled a 190–66 record at Marquette (.664) and 166–135 record at Indiana (.551) before going just 47–75 at Georgia across four seasons.

A potential job at Evansville would be Crean’s fourth head coaching stop, as he would replace departed coach Todd Lickliter, who went 6–24 overall and 2–16 in Missouri Valley Conference play last season.

