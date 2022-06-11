Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College

Arkansas Upsets North Carolina in Super Regional Opener

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Peyton Stoval sparked a three-run fifth inning with a lead-off home run, Connor Noland threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and Arkansas upset No. 10 overall seed North Carolina 4-1 in the first round of the Chapel Hill Super Regional on Saturday.

Arkansas (42-19) and North Carolina (42-21), both making a 10th super regional appearance, will play again on Sunday. A win by the Razorbacks would send them to their 11th College World Series in search of their first title. A win by the Tar Heels would force a winner-take-all game on Monday. The two schools are playing for the first time in 33 years.

The Razorbacks took the lead for good in the top of the fifth. Stoval hit the first pitch out to right-center field for his ninth home run of the season. Zack Gregory walked, Braydon Webb singled and both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch by UNC starter Max Carlson (4-3). Slavens singled to center to drive in Gregory and Evan Wallace followed with a sacrifice fly to plate Webb.

Gregory walked and scored on a single by Slavens in the seventh to make it 4-0. Vance Honeycutt drove in the lone run for the Tar Heels with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Noland (4-2) yielded six hits and a walk, striking out six. Hagen Smith pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

North Carolina has been to a super regional in three of the past four seasons. The Tar Heels have made 11 CWS appearances but never won it. They were the runner-up in 2006 and 2007. The Razorbacks have also never won the title have, finishing second in 1979 and 2018. The only other time UNC and Arkansas played was in the 1989 CWS — a 7-3 win by the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks are the only team with four straight super regional berths. Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn has led the Hogs to 18 postseason appearances in his 20 seasons at the helm. Nine super regional berths have come under Van Horn.

More College Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
Extra Mustard

Ryan Leaf Says Baker Mayfield Shouldn’t ‘Waver’ in Browns Standoff

The former quarterback shared his thoughts on what the Browns quarterback’s approach should be with his status in Cleveland in flux.

By Mike McDaniel
Andrew Wiggins drives past Grant Williams in the NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

Andrew Wiggins Is Showing Why He’s Key to a Warriors Title

The star wing’s all-around Game 4 performance was an indication of how impactful he can really be as the Finals swing back to the Bay Area.

By Michael Pina
Jan 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) gets tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Jamel Dean (35) in the first half at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
NFL

Panthers WR Robby Anderson Tweets He’s Thinking About Retiring

The Carolina receiver has thought about ending his NFL career.

By Wilton Jackson
Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United
Soccer

Judge Dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Lawsuit

The judge kicked the lawsuit out of court, saying the woman’s attorney used documents that tainted the case.

By Associated Press
Jun 2, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, right, talks to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., left, during minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Play
NFL

Tyreek Hill: Tua Is More Accurate Than Patrick Mahomes

The Dolphins wide receiver had high praise for his new quarterback.

By Mike McDaniel
Steve Kerr talks with Draymond Green on the Warriors sideline vs. Boston.
Play
NBA

Steve Kerr Explains Benching Draymond Green Late in Game 4

The Warriors coach still trusts the forward despite making that decision.

By Daniel Chavkin
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka (right) talks to forward Jayson Tatum (0).
Play
NBA

Ime Udoka Gives Advice to Jayson Tatum After Game 4

The Celtics head coach advised his forward to try to shoot more twos, and it doesn’t have to be over the top.

By Madison Williams
Tyreek Hill speaks with media after being traded to the Dolphins.
Play
NFL

Tyreek Hill, Rosenhaus Open Up About Trade Request From Chiefs

The new Dolphins wide receiver explains what went wrong in Kansas City.

By Daniel Chavkin