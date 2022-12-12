Nick Saban, Rival SEC Coaches Share Statements on Mike Leach

In the wake of Sunday’s news that Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had been taken to a hospital in Jackson, Miss., in “critical” condition, Alabama coach Nick Saban and other rival SEC coaches have issued statements about their conference peer.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach, his wife Sharon, their family and the doctors treating him,” Saban said in a statement. “Mike’s infectious personality and passion for the game have impacted the sport in so many positive ways during his career.”

Leach was transported to the hospital Sunday following a health emergency at his home. Details regarding his medical situation have not been released by his family or the school yet.

However, Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported that Leach’s medical situation was “critical.”

In addition to Saban, a number of SEC coaches sent their best wishes to the Leach family.