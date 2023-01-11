Five Coaches Voted TCU Outside Top Five in Final Poll

Despite their blowout 65–7 loss to Georgia in Monday’s college football championship game, TCU finished No. 2 in both the final Associated Press’s Top 25 poll and the final coaches poll.

Several coaches, though, voted the runners-up much lower on their ballots. Five coaches in particular ranked the Horned Frogs outside of the top five on their final ballot of the year, even though TCU reached the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Two prominent coaches, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman and Pittsburgh’s Pat Narduzzi, put TCU at No. 5 on their ballots. Boston College’s Jeff Hafley also ranked the Horned Frogs in the fifth spot.

Texas-El Paso’s Dana Dimel ranked TCU all the way down at No. 9 on his ballot. Instead, Dimel put Alabama in the No. 2 spot, despite the Crimson Tide not even being selected for the CFP. Southern Mississippi’s Will Hall ranked TCU in the sixth spot.

Only two voters out of 63 in the AP poll ranked the Horned Frogs out of the top five, including ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis, who ranked TCU sixth.