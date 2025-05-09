Bama Central

Is Alabama Closing in on 5-Star WR Cederian Morgan? Just a Minute

The Crimson Tide is a top contender for the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Alabama.

Mason Woods

2026 5-Star wide receiver Cederian Morgan (Green)
2026 5-Star wide receiver Cederian Morgan (Green) / Credit @cedian2 on X
As the calendar moves into summer, not only does the outside temperature heat up, but the recruiting trail as well. This week, the Crimson Tide received a bit of good news as one of its top prospects in the 2026 class officially locked in his commitment date.

5-Star wide receiver Cederian Morgan from Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Alabama is set to make his decision on July 2nd and will choose between Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Clemson and Colorado.

The 6-foot-4, 210 lb. wideout is an electrifying prospect with strong hands and an extremely wide catch radius. He has a build similar to that of Julio Jones, and also possesses many of the same traits that made Jones such an elite receiver threat.

Morgan has the ability to not only burn defenders down field on go routes, but can also work in short yardage and goal line situations with ease. He is supremely smooth in his movement and displays excellent body control when snagging contested catches.

The talented prospect has already made the trip to Tuscaloosa once this year for A-Day, but he is set for a return visit on June 20th.

The Crimson Tide has yet to land a wideout for the 2026 recruiting class, but outside of Morgan has also been in heavy pursuit of other top prospects like Somourian Wingo and Ethan "Boobie" Feaster.

If DeBoer and his staff can recreate anything similar to last year when the Tide landed Derrick Meadows and Lotzeir Brooks, Alabama should once again come away with impressive talent at the wide receiver position in this cycle.

Upcoming Official Visits

May 16th through 18th

  • 4-Star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State Commit)

May 30th through June 1st

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
  2. CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
  3. EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
  4. EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
  5. OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)

