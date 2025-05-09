Is Alabama Closing in on 5-Star WR Cederian Morgan? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's recruiting writer Mason Woods and beat writer Joe Gaither breakdown 5-Star wide receiver Cederian Morgan's skill set and discuss the potential of him landing with the Crimson Tide.
As the calendar moves into summer, not only does the outside temperature heat up, but the recruiting trail as well. This week, the Crimson Tide received a bit of good news as one of its top prospects in the 2026 class officially locked in his commitment date.
5-Star wide receiver Cederian Morgan from Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Alabama is set to make his decision on July 2nd and will choose between Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Clemson and Colorado.
The 6-foot-4, 210 lb. wideout is an electrifying prospect with strong hands and an extremely wide catch radius. He has a build similar to that of Julio Jones, and also possesses many of the same traits that made Jones such an elite receiver threat.
Morgan has the ability to not only burn defenders down field on go routes, but can also work in short yardage and goal line situations with ease. He is supremely smooth in his movement and displays excellent body control when snagging contested catches.
The talented prospect has already made the trip to Tuscaloosa once this year for A-Day, but he is set for a return visit on June 20th.
The Crimson Tide has yet to land a wideout for the 2026 recruiting class, but outside of Morgan has also been in heavy pursuit of other top prospects like Somourian Wingo and Ethan "Boobie" Feaster.
If DeBoer and his staff can recreate anything similar to last year when the Tide landed Derrick Meadows and Lotzeir Brooks, Alabama should once again come away with impressive talent at the wide receiver position in this cycle.
Upcoming Official Visits
May 16th through 18th
- 4-Star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State Commit)
May 30th through June 1st
- 4-Star S Jett Washington
- 4-Star WR Ethan, "Boobie," Feaster
- 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson
- 4-Star EDGE KJ Ford
- 4-Star TE Xavier Tiller
- 4-Star DL Nolan Wilson
- 4-Star DL Titan Davis
- 4-Star LB Brayden Rouse
- 4-Star RB Jonaz Walton
- 4-Star TE Mark Bowman
- 3-Star IOL Deacon Schmitt
- 3-Star OL Chris Booker (Alabama Commit 02/20/2025)
- 3-Star DL JJ Finch
- 3-Star DL Tyson Bacon
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)