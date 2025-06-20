Bama Central

Recruiting Updates, Revenue Sharing and More on the All Things Bama Podcast

Host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither break down all the official visitors for Alabama football this weekend before diving back into a bit of discussion regarding revenue sharing in college sports.

Mason Woods

All Things Bama Podcast Episode 29 / All Things Bama Show Edit
All Things Bama Podcast Episode 29 / All Things Bama Show Edit / Mason Woods Canva
On this week's edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither discuss a wide variety of Crimson Tide topics.

The show opens with a bit of recruiting talk as Alabama is hosting is largest group of official visitors yet this weekend. 15 prospects from the 2026 recruiting class are in Tuscaloosa, several of which are among the top ranked players in the nation.

Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.

Next, the show dives into Alabama basketball's scheduling update from the week. Nate Oats and the Tide finalized the 2025 home and away conference opponents. The full list can be found here.

Finally, Mason and Joe close the show with more discussion on revenue sharing in college sports. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne provided a bit more clarity on the topic with his comments to Crimson Tide Sports Network this week, explaining that where the money is allocated will depend on how much revenue a given program brings in.

The show can be found on SpotifyApple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as the duo continues talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

