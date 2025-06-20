Recruiting Updates, Revenue Sharing and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither discuss a wide variety of Crimson Tide topics.
The show opens with a bit of recruiting talk as Alabama is hosting is largest group of official visitors yet this weekend. 15 prospects from the 2026 recruiting class are in Tuscaloosa, several of which are among the top ranked players in the nation.
- 5-Star WR Cederian Morgan - Named Alabama as a finalist on 02/24/2025, Committing July 2
- 5-Star EDGE Anthony Jones - Offered by Alabama on 02/08/2023
- 4-Star QB Jett Thomalla - Committed to Alabama 06/17/2025
- 4-Star CB Zyan Gibson - Committed to Alabama on 12/24/2024
- 4-Star RB Ezavier Crowell - Committing June 26
- 4-Star OL Chris Booker - Committed to Alabama on 02/20/2025
- 4-Star TE Mack Sutter
- 4-Star S Lasiah Jackson - Was in Tuscaloosa for Feb. 1 Junior Day
- 4-Star LB Anthony Davis, Jr. - Was in Tuscaloosa for April 25 A-Day practice
- 4-Star QB Tayden Kaawa - Offered by Alabama on 06/11/2025
- 3-Star LB Zay Hall
- 3-Star S Rihyael Kelley - Committed to Rugers on 06/10/2025
- 3-Star RB Javari Barnett - Committed to Illinois on 04/06/2025
- 3-Star OT Mitchell Smith - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/28/2025
- 3-Star TE Owen Cabell - Offered by Alabama on 06/02/2025
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
Next, the show dives into Alabama basketball's scheduling update from the week. Nate Oats and the Tide finalized the 2025 home and away conference opponents. The full list can be found here.
Finally, Mason and Joe close the show with more discussion on revenue sharing in college sports. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne provided a bit more clarity on the topic with his comments to Crimson Tide Sports Network this week, explaining that where the money is allocated will depend on how much revenue a given program brings in.
