Alabama 2027 Linebacker Commit Flips to SEC Rival

2027 linebacker Kenneth Simon II has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Tennessee, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Simon initially committed to the Crimson Tide on May 11, but just one month later, he's headed to Alabama's SEC rival in Knoxville. Simon is the sixth player to decommit and second to make a full flip from the Tide's 2027 class.

Kevin Simon, Kenneth's father, spent one year in the NFL as a linebacker for the Washington then-Redskins. The seventh-round pick from the 2006 NFL Draft spent his collegiate career at Tennessee, where he was a two-time All-SEC selection. Kenneth Simon is now headed to the school he grew up around.

Simon first received an offer from Alabama on Sept. 3, 2025, a couple of days before the Crimson Tide defeated ULM 73-0. He's taken three unofficial visits to Tuscaloosa, including the A-Day spring scrimmage. He was also in attendance for Junior Day on Jan. 31 and will be making an official visit once again on May 29, per 247 Sports.

Nevertheless, it seems like Tennessee was always on the radar of the Vols legacy linebacker.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.

3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.

Alabama's 2027 Decommitments

Kenneth Simon, 4-star LB, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds – flipped to Tennessee Colt Lumpris, 4-star TE, 6-6, 225 pounds – flipped to Michigan Nash Johnson III, 3-star CB, 6-0, 170 pounds – committed to Auburn Jabarrius Garror, 4-star EDGE, 6-2 1/2, 215 pounds – committed to Texas Jatori Williams, 4-star IOL, 6-5, 320 pounds – committed to Miami Ba'Roc Willis, 3-star EDGE, 6-3, 220 pounds – committed to Colorado

BamaCentral is keeping track of the commits with this link.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news