Alabama Loses Out on 4-Star RB Jonaz Walton to Notre Dame
While the Crimson Tide has been on a hot streak on the recruiting trail over the last month, Alabama received a bit of unfortunate news on Wednesday as 4-Star running back Jonaz Walton officially committed to Notre Dame.
He made his announcement on a livestream, hosted by On3, saying after his decision, "[Notre Dame] is building something special there."
Walton is ranked by On3 as the No. 6 running back in the nation and the No. 10 player in the state of Georgia. In three season of varsity football, he has over 4,700 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns. Not to mention, he is also a skilled receiver out of the backfield with almost 1,000 yards through the air and seven more touchdowns.
The 5-foot-9, 205 lb. prospect is a dynamic back with the ability to not only find tough yardage through the heart of the defense, but burn defenders to the edge and beat them in the open field. His compact frame gives him excellent contact balance and the ability to deliver hits rather than absorb them.
While this is certainly less than ideal for the Crimson Tide, Alabama still seems to be in great standing with fellow 2026 running back Ezavier Crowell. The Jackson, Alabama native recently announced he would be moving his commitment up from his originally planned December 31st date.
As of now, the Tide holds five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but is expected to welcome a massive crop of talented prospects for official visits at the end of the month.
Upcoming Official Visits
May 16th through 18th
- 4-Star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State Commit)
May 30th through June 1st
- 4-Star S Jett Washington
- 4-Star WR Ethan, "Boobie," Feaster
- 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson
- 4-Star EDGE KJ Ford
- 4-Star TE Xavier Tiller
- 4-Star DL Nolan Wilson
- 4-Star DL Titan Davis
- 4-Star LB Brayden Rouse
- 4-Star RB Jonaz Walton (Notre Dame commit)
- 4-Star TE Mark Bowman
- 3-Star IOL Deacon Schmitt
- 3-Star OL Chris Booker (Alabama Commit 02/20/2025)
- 3-Star DL JJ Finch
- 3-Star DL Tyson Bacon
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)