ASU vs Utah Presents A Unique Face-Off
There are a lot of interesting challenges that ASU has in facing Utah, such as a fantastic offensive line, a scrambling Quarterback in Devon Dampier and traveling on the road. However, one challenge is going up against Utah Utes Head Coach Kyle Whittingham. Whittingham is a great coach and presents a lot of challenges for ASU.
Kyle Whittingham's career at Utah
Before diving into the issues that Kyle Whittingham provides for ASU, it is important to explore why he is a factor in the coaching position. Coach Whittingham has been at Utah for 32 years, with 21 of those being as a head coach. Yes, that means that Coach Whittingham began coaching in 2004, the same year that ASU receiver Jordyn Tyson was born.
During this time, Whittingham has amassed a lot of success for Utah. he has a career record of 167-86 and an 11-6 Bowl Record, both of which are very impressive. In his 20 years of complete coaching, he has a winning record in 17 of the 20 seasons, including seven 10-win seasons.
Additionally, several players have gone high in the NFL Draft under Coach Whittingham, such as current Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid and current Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd.
Kenny Dillingham's thoughts on Kyle Whittingham
There is a lot to like and respect about Whittingham's career, as ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham expressed during his Week 7 press conference on Monday.
“And obviously, you guys know how I feel about Coach Winningham. I think he's one of the best coaches in this generation. His ability to continually win and adapt and change it's really incredible what he's accomplished there. Hopefully, we're getting closer and closer and closer to creating a program similar to theirs.”
This shows the level of sportsmanship that Dillingham has, that he has respect for his opponent. Additionally that he is taking from others on how to build up ASU's football program. It also shows the fantastic job that Coach Whttingham has done, as he is respected by his peers.
The Challenge of facing Kyle Whittingham
The biggest challenge facing Coach Kyle Whittingham is that ASU will have trouble pulling off trickery and fakes. Such as running a fake punt against NAU or the other special plays that ASU has been able to pull off this season. Coach Whittingham will be aware of what ASU will try to do.
A lot of the amazing late-game heroics that ASU had against TCU to win will probably not happen versus Utah, just due to the fact that Coach Whittingham is going to have his team playing tight-knit football.
Another issue facing Coach Whittingham is that he has ASU and Dillingham's number, as Utah beat ASU 55-3 loss 2 seasons ago. Now, ASU has changed and added some new players and schemes; however, this is a coach that knows ASU well, say, compared to some of the other coaches that ASU has faced so far this season.
Another factor is like Coach Dillingham, Coach Whittingham has built out a great coaching staff in Utah. One such coordinator is Offensive Coordinator Jason Beck, who was Devon Dampier's Quarterback Coach at New Mexico. So far, Dampier has had a great season under Beck as the OC.
What this could mean to the future
In some ways, this could be viewed as a passing the torch type of game. Now, not to speculate or say that Coach Whittingham will retire, but more so where opposing and neutral fans could view Dillingham as a culture building type of coach, similar to that of Whittingham for the next 10-15 years in college football coaching.
