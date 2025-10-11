All Sun Devils

ASU vs Utah Presents A Unique Face-Off

The Arizona State Sun Devils will face a very good challenge on the opposing sideline.

Tanner Cappellini

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
There are a lot of interesting challenges that ASU has in facing Utah, such as a fantastic offensive line, a scrambling Quarterback in Devon Dampier and traveling on the road. However, one challenge is going up against Utah Utes Head Coach Kyle Whittingham. Whittingham is a great coach and presents a lot of challenges for ASU.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) drops back to pass against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Kyle Whittingham's career at Utah

Before diving into the issues that Kyle Whittingham provides for ASU, it is important to explore why he is a factor in the coaching position. Coach Whittingham has been at Utah for 32 years, with 21 of those being as a head coach. Yes, that means that Coach Whittingham began coaching in 2004, the same year that ASU receiver Jordyn Tyson was born.

Utah Utes Head Coach Kyle Whittingham
Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham talks to several officials during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

During this time, Whittingham has amassed a lot of success for Utah. he has a career record of 167-86 and an 11-6 Bowl Record, both of which are very impressive. In his 20 years of complete coaching, he has a winning record in 17 of the 20 seasons, including seven 10-win seasons.

Additionally, several players have gone high in the NFL Draft under Coach Whittingham, such as current Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid and current Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Devin Lloyd
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs back an interception for a pick six in the third quarter during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kenny Dillingham's thoughts on Kyle Whittingham

There is a lot to like and respect about Whittingham's career, as ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham expressed during his Week 7 press conference on Monday.

“And obviously, you guys know how I feel about Coach Winningham. I think he's one of the best coaches in this generation. His ability to continually win and adapt and change it's really incredible what he's accomplished there. Hopefully, we're getting closer and closer and closer to creating a program similar to theirs.”

This shows the level of sportsmanship that Dillingham has, that he has respect for his opponent. Additionally that he is taking from others on how to build up ASU's football program. It also shows the fantastic job that Coach Whttingham has done, as he is respected by his peers.

Arizona State Sun Devils Head Coach Kenny Dillingham
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks on against TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

The Challenge of facing Kyle Whittingham

The biggest challenge facing Coach Kyle Whittingham is that ASU will have trouble pulling off trickery and fakes. Such as running a fake punt against NAU or the other special plays that ASU has been able to pull off this season. Coach Whittingham will be aware of what ASU will try to do.

A lot of the amazing late-game heroics that ASU had against TCU to win will probably not happen versus Utah, just due to the fact that Coach Whittingham is going to have his team playing tight-knit football.

West Virginia Mountaineers Quarterback Khalil Wilkins and Utah Utes Safety Nate Tilmon
Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Khalil Wilkins (14) throws a pass while hit by Utah Utes safety Nate Tilmon (21) during the third quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Another issue facing Coach Whittingham is that he has ASU and Dillingham's number, as Utah beat ASU 55-3 loss 2 seasons ago. Now, ASU has changed and added some new players and schemes; however, this is a coach that knows ASU well, say, compared to some of the other coaches that ASU has faced so far this season.

Another factor is like Coach Dillingham, Coach Whittingham has built out a great coaching staff in Utah. One such coordinator is Offensive Coordinator Jason Beck, who was Devon Dampier's Quarterback Coach at New Mexico. So far, Dampier has had a great season under Beck as the OC.

Offensive coordinator Jason Beck
Sep 9, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange offensive coordinator Jason Beck looks on prior to the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

What this could mean to the future

In some ways, this could be viewed as a passing the torch type of game. Now, not to speculate or say that Coach Whittingham will retire, but more so where opposing and neutral fans could view Dillingham as a culture building type of coach, similar to that of Whittingham for the next 10-15 years in college football coaching.

